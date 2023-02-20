Final phase of MacCorkle Avenue rehab in Charleston to begin Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

CHARLESTON, WV – Work is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, on the final phase of three construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) to rehabilitate MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City all the way from 33rd Street to 58th Street.



In December 2022, Gov. Jim Justice awarded a contract for $9,300,698 to Mountaineer Contractors Inc. to completely repave MacCorkle Avenue from 40th Street to 58th Street. The project is funded by West Virginia Turnpike bonds sold through Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.



Mountaineer Contractors was also awarded a $10 million contract in October 2021 to completely rebuild MacCorkle Avenue from the ground up from 33rd to 40th Street. The work includes the construction of new sidewalks and drainage structures.



Repaving from 40th Street to 58th Street will go on as work between 33rd and 40th streets continues. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction as contractors pave two blocks of MacCorkle Avenue at a time.



Contractors will mill off the old pavement to the concrete underneath and make any necessary concrete repairs before repaving MacCorkle Avenue. Work will begin at 40th Street and progress, two blocks a time, until contractors reach 58th Street.



Work on both projects is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024.



For more information on the two projects, live traffic feeds, and contact information, visit kanawhacityconstruction.com.



In May 2021, SQP Construction Group was awarded a contract for $570,000 to install 105 ADA-compliant curb cuts along MacCorkle Avenue between 35th Street and 58th Street. Work on the curb cuts had to be completed before work could begin on the roadway.