Finland’s government to work remotely due to possible coronavirus exposure

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland’s government will work remotely at least until the end of this week as a precaution, it said on Thursday, after two ministers were possibly exposed to the coronavirus this week.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen and Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen were on Tuesday in the same room with a person suspected to have contracted the disease.

They met with some of the government’s other ministers on Wednesday.