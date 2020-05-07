35 F
Finland’s government to work remotely due to possible coronavirus exposure

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland’s government will work remotely at least until the end of this week as a precaution, it said on Thursday, after two ministers were possibly exposed to the coronavirus this week.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen and Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen were on Tuesday in the same room with a person suspected to have contracted the disease.

They met with some of the government’s other ministers on Wednesday.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Finland's government to work remotely due to possible coronavirus exposure

