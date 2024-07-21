First Babydog First Dog of West Virginia Bobblehead Unveiled

MILWAUKEE – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of Babydog, the English bulldog owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. Babydog stole the spotlight during an appearance at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, July 16th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The first Babydog Bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Sitting on a circular red, white, and blue base bearing her name, the bobblehead of Babydog has her mouth open and tongue exposed in a playful pose. A replica of the original First Dog of West Virginia, the white, tan, and brown Babydog Bobblehead showcases her cute, stubby legs, along with an abundance of folds around her face.

The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered to 2,024, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. Expected to ship in December, the bobbleheads cost $30 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Babydog, who will turn 5 years old on October 27th, was a Christmas gift to Governor Justice and his wife, Cathy, from their children in 2019. The family also has two Boston terriers named Lucy and Ellie. A favorite of West Virginians, Babydog often travels with Governor Justice. According to the West Virginia Governor’s official website: “Whether it be special appearances on the biggest of stages, like the Governor’s State of the State address, or simply meeting people and shaking paws in her travels, Babydog always makes everyone smile everywhere that she and the Governor go.”

On the second night of the RNC on Tuesday, July 16th at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Justice, who expected to win the race for U.S. Senate in November, took the stage to address the crowd. Shortly after beginning his speech, Justice said, “I know that a lot of you want to meet my little buddy. So, if Babydog could come on out here.” With that said, Babydog trotted across the stage and was hoisted onto a chair next to Justice as the crowd cheered its approval.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people of West Virginia were encouraged to get vaccinated with the slogan “Do It For Babydog” as Justice made Babydog a mascot for his vaccination sweepstakes. Called “a mainstay in West Virginia politics,” Babydog is also featured on Justice’s Senate campaign website. A section reads: “At the heart of Jim Justice’s campaign team is Babydog, the beloved English bulldog. (Babydog) symbolizes warmth, love, and connection. (She also) spreads cheer and fosters unity.”

“We’re excited to offer the first bobblehead of Babydog, the First Dog of West Virginia,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Already popular among West Virginians, Babydog added many more people to her growing fan club with her appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. This bobblehead will be a must-have for fans of Babydog!”

