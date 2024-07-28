First Governor Jim Justice Bobblehead Unveiled to Join Babydog Bobblehead



MILWAUKEE – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. The release follows last week’s unveiling of the first bobblehead featuring Babydog, the English bulldog owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. Babydog stole the spotlight during an appearance at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, July 16th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After the release of the Babydog bobblehead, which has become one of the Museum’s best-selling bobbleheads of 2024, fans requested a bobblehead featuring Governor Justice. Both bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The bobbleheads featuring Governor Justice and Babydog are both on circular bases bearing their names. The Governor’s bobblehead features him in a suit and smiling as he’s waving. A replica of the original First Dog of West Virginia, the white, tan, and brown Babydog Bobblehead showcases her cute, stubby legs, along with an abundance of folds around her face.

Both bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered to 2,024, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. Expected to ship in December, the bobbleheads cost $30 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Jim Justice became the Mountain State’s 36th governor when he assumed office on January 16th, 2017. Prior to becoming Governor, Justice had no government experience. Born and raised in West Virginia, the 73-year-old Justice graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, with a degree in business administration. Justice served as president and CEO of more than 100 companies before 2016. Justice, who attended West Virginia’s Greenbrier Military Academy, now owns Greenbrier’s most famous resort: the Greenbrier Hotel, which he rescued from bankruptcy in 2009. In the 2020 gubernatorial race, he was re-elected with 63.5 percent of the vote. In April 2023, Justice announced his candidacy for the 2024 U.S. Senate election in West Virginia.

Babydog, who will turn 5 years old on October 27th, was a Christmas gift to Governor Justice and his wife, Cathy, from their children in 2019. The family also has two Boston terriers named Lucy and Ellie. A favorite of West Virginians, Babydog often travels with Governor Justice. According to the West Virginia Governor’s official website: “Whether it be special appearances on the biggest of stages, like the Governor’s State of the State address, or simply meeting people and shaking paws in her travels, Babydog always makes everyone smile everywhere that she and the Governor go.”

On the second night of the RNC on Tuesday, July 16th at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Justice, who expected to win the race for U.S. Senate in November, took the stage to address the crowd. Shortly after beginning his speech, Justice said, “I know that a lot of you want to meet my little buddy. So, if Babydog could come on out here.” With that said, Babydog trotted across the stage and was hoisted onto a chair next to Justice as the crowd cheered its approval.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people of West Virginia were encouraged to get vaccinated with the slogan “Do It For Babydog” as Justice made Babydog a mascot for his vaccination sweepstakes. Called “a mainstay in West Virginia politics,” Babydog is also featured on Justice’s Senate campaign website. A section reads: “At the heart of Jim Justice’s campaign team is Babydog, the beloved English bulldog. (Babydog) symbolizes warmth, love, and connection. (She also) spreads cheer and fosters unity.”

“The Babydog bobblehead has been one of our most popular bobbleheads of 2024, and we’ve received many requests to make a bobblehead of Jim Justice to go with the Babydog Bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think West Virginians and others who have become familiar with Governor Justice and Babydog are going to love this unique pair of bobbleheads!”

