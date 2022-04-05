First Lady Cathy Justice announces plans for 2022 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration

CHARLESTON, WV – Today, First Lady Cathy Justice announced plans for the 2022 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration, which will be held this Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the West Virginia State Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.



“Family is the most important thing in the world to Jim and I, and spending Easter with my family is truly something special,” First Lady Justice said. “I hope as many West Virginians as possible come out to our new Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration and make great memories with their families.”



The Culture Center will be transformed into an Easter Celebration, complete with a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, games, prizes, crafts, food, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. There will also be a Golden Easter Egg Hunt with prizes awarded on the grounds of the Capitol.



The event is free of charge and open to the public.