First Lady Cathy Justice announces plans for annual Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration

CHARLESTON, WV — First Lady Cathy Justice announced today plans for the 2023 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration, which will be held Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.



“This event is always so much fun,” First Lady Justice said. “The petting zoo was such a hit last year, so we just knew we had to bring it back. There is truly something for everyone to do, and Jim and I hope that everyone will come out to celebrate with us.”



The Culture Center will be transformed into an Easter Celebration, complete with a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, princess storytelling, games, prizes, crafts, food, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. There will also be a Golden Easter Egg Hunt with prizes awarded on the grounds of the Capitol.



The event is free of charge and open to the public.