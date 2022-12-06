First Lady Cathy Justice announces winners of the 2022 First Lady Student Ornament Competition and Best Bow Christmas Contest – 2 from Southern WV

CHARLESTON, WV — This year’s winners of the First Lady Student Ornament Competition and the inaugural Best Bow Christmas Contest were announced over the weekend at the annual Joyful Night Celebration at the Capitol Complex.



First Lady’s Student Ornament Competition



The First Lady Student Ornament Competition is a holiday tradition that encourages students across the state to submit ornaments around a special theme. This year, the theme was “Nutcrackers,” with the winners displayed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston, along with the other ornaments that were submitted. The First Lady Student Ornament Competition had over 280 entries, the most entries the competition has ever received.



“I am thrilled by the number of students who participated in our Student Ornament Competition this year,” First Lady Justice said. “The Governor and I love seeing the ornaments that are sent in each year. I think everyone got excited about the Nutcracker theme, and the response was really great.”



Each winning class will be awarded a $100 gift card to purchase art supplies. The winners of the four age groups are below:

PK-2nd

1st Grade Class

Misty Belcher, Teacher

Mercer Christian Academy