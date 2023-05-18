First Lady Cathy Justice hosts Take a Paws to Read at the Governor’s Mansion

The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. Since April 2022, twelve Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed in Communities In Schools (CIS) schools across the state.



CIS aims to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with the goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.



In 2018, First Lady Justice started the CIS program in three pilot counties. Since then, the program has expanded to include 208 schools in 38 counties.



The event included engaging activities and a scavenger hunt on the Governor’s Mansion grounds. Also in attendance were special guests, West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools David Roach and Truist West Virginia Regional President Patrick O’Malley, who commended the impact of the CIS and the Friends With Paws program.