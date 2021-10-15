First Lady Cathy Justice invites students to participate in Golden Horseshoe Sword Smithing Design Contest

A 1944 obituary from the Elkins Inter-Mountain newspaper reveals that Chenoweth, 60 years old when he died, was a member and former master of Elkins’ Masonic lodge. It’s likely this Chenoweth would have owned a ceremonial sword. It’s still unclear, however, how the sword made its way to the state superintendent’s office. Chenoweth has no apparent connections to the West Virginia Department of Education, and members of Elkins Lodge 108 say they don’t know anything about the sword or Chenoweth.



While there is a current competition for West Virginia high school students to design a new sword, the current sword will always be part of the annual ceremony and will now we able to be displayed at the state museum year-round for all former and future Golden Horseshoe recipients to view along with all the other thousands of other visitors to the museum.



Once the winning design is chosen, the newly designed sword will be commissioned out to one of the state’s Career Technical Education (CTE) programs to produce the actual metal work. It is exciting that a West Virginia student and CTE program will create an artifact, along with the current sword, that will be part of the annual Golden Horseshoe Ceremony for years to come.