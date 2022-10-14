First Lady Cathy Justice invites West Virginians to create bows for the 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest

The bows and the Christmas tree will be unveiled in conjunction with Joyful Night, the annual holiday celebration at the State Capitol held on December 3. The three winning bows will receive a cash prize. In January 2023, all of the bows will be donated to an assisted living facility, hospital, or Veteran’s organization.



Artists may mail their entries to:



Elizabeth Yeager

Department of Arts, Culture, and History

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd, East

Charleston, WV 25305



With their submission, artists MUST include their contact information (name, phone number, email, and mailing address).



Bows must be received by November 18, 2022, to be eligible for judging.



For questions please contact Elizabeth Yeager by email at elizabeth.a.yeager@wv.gov.



As previously announced, First Lady Justice is also hosting the 2022 First Lady Student Ornament Competition. All kindergarten through 12th grade students in West Virginia who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display alongside the special “bow tree” at the Culture Center in Charleston this holiday season.



Ornaments must be received by Friday, November 18, 2022, to be eligible for judging.



More information about the 2022 First Lady Student Ornament Competition can be found here.