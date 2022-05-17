First Lady Cathy Justice presents Rhododendron Award to volunteer and Logan community leader Amber Miller-Belcher

Miller-Belcher is the founder of the Okayest Moms of WV, a group designed to support all mothers and women and accept all the heartache, triumphs, and roller coasters that come with being a wife and mother.



She also owns Small Town Girl Promotions where she does grant writing, advising, marketing, training and social media education.



“I live my life with passion every single day. I have a strong passion for Logan and all that we do there to make a difference,” Miller-Belcher said. “I want to be the light that inspires others to build a better life for generations to come and shine around others to set the standards for excellence and prosperity. I hope I live my life in a way that makes others want to do more and to work hard in a fabulous pair of heels.”