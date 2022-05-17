First Lady Cathy Justice presents Rhododendron Award to volunteer and Logan community leader Amber Miller-Belcher

|CHARLESTON, WV – Today, First Lady Cathy Justice presented her latest Rhododendron Award to Amber Miller-Belcher, Logan City Clerk and a driving force for positivity in her community.
“It’s a real honor today to present this award to a young lady who is very, very deserving,” First Lady Justice said. “This award is given to people who do the small things to make their community better and sometimes go unrecognized. Amber is always there for the City of Logan, and we appreciate her for everything she does.”
|The First Lady’s Rhododendron Award recognizes individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities. In particular, this award seeks to recognize the “unsung heroes” throughout West Virginia, whose work has made a significant difference in the lives of others.
“I’m truly honored to receive this award,” Miller-Belcher said. “I cannot thank the First Lady and the Governor enough for what you do for West Virginia, and I’m honored that you would recognize my efforts in loving West Virginia the way that I know you do.”
|Miller-Belcher has been Logan City Clerk for 14 years and is also the city’s Special Events Coordinator. She is also the Chaplain on the Board of Directors for the West Virginia Municipal League and was recently appointed to the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Board of Directors.
Miller-Belcher organized a Festival Queen Fundraiser program, allowing girls of every walk of life to be able to wear a crown and contribute to their community. She has also been instrumental in helping to ensure the survival of several fairs and festivals during the pandemic.
“I have worked with Amber a lot in Logan County through our fairs and festivals,” said West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith. “I really appreciate everything this honoree has done. She is the epitome of being a true southern West Virginian.”
|Miller-Belcher is the founder of the Okayest Moms of WV, a group designed to support all mothers and women and accept all the heartache, triumphs, and roller coasters that come with being a wife and mother.
She also owns Small Town Girl Promotions where she does grant writing, advising, marketing, training and social media education.
“I live my life with passion every single day. I have a strong passion for Logan and all that we do there to make a difference,” Miller-Belcher said. “I want to be the light that inspires others to build a better life for generations to come and shine around others to set the standards for excellence and prosperity. I hope I live my life in a way that makes others want to do more and to work hard in a fabulous pair of heels.”
|Also attending the ceremony were Gov. Jim Justice and City of Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti.
“Amber, it is amazing what you’ve done and it is well noticed,” Gov. Justice said. “This award goes to somebody who has to have one thing: passion. If you want to make a difference in life, you’ve got to have passion, and Amber definitely has an abundance of passion.”
|“I first met Amber when she was 19 years old and she helped us put on a car show. Now, all these years later, what she has done for our town and our people means so much,” Mayor Nolletti said. “I could not have done my job without Amber by my side, and she’s always been by my side. I thank her and everyone involved with this award. It’s an honor to be here to celebrate.”