First Lady Cathy Justice unveils official 2022 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament

The limited number of 500 ornaments, priced at $33.00 each, will be released in stages, due to the intricate design of the ornament. One hundred and twenty ornaments will be available for purchase on Wednesday, November 16th at the Tamarack Marketplace at The Culture Center in Charleston. Later in the holiday season, the additional 380 ornaments will be released with 250 being delivered on December 14th and a final 130 delivered on December 21st.



People interested in purchasing an ornament may also call (304) 205-7911 and leave a voicemail message with their name and phone number. It is strongly recommended that anyone leaving a voicemail leave only their name and number, not their credit card information. If you need your ornament shipped, Tamarack will advise on packaging and shipping costs.



The Tamarack Marketplace at The Culture Center is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Gift shop hours are 9:00am-4:30pm Tuesday-Saturday. Any voicemails left regarding the ornaments while the shop is closed will be returned in the order they were received on Tuesdays.