First Lady Cathy Justice, WV Dept. of Arts, Culture and History invite artists to create ornaments for the 2021 Artistree

Celebrating its 11th anniversary as a First Lady initiative, Artistree 2021 asks artists, or any West Virginia resident, to create an ornament that “Celebrates the magic of Christmas.”



“I want to know what makes Christmas ‘magical’ for West Virginians all over our state,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “Art is a great way to express yourself and your favorite memories. So, when you’re creating an ornament for our tree, keep that idea in mind.”



Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree. Size and weight should be taken into consideration.



Submissions must be mailed to:

Elizabeth Yeager

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305

ATTN: Artistree

The deadline for submitting ornaments is Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.



The submission form and additional details can be downloaded at the following link: bit.ly/Artistree2021.



Participating artists will also be featured in the 2021 Artistree catalog.



For more information, please contact Elizabeth Yeager at 304-558-0240 or Elizabeth.A.Yeager@wv.gov.