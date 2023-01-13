First Lady Justice announces two counties added to CIS program; three new schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs

CHARLESTON, WV — First Lady Cathy Justice announced today that West Virginia’s Communities In Schools (CIS) program will be adding schools this month in two new counties and two participating counties across the state.A total of 13 schools in Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo and Webster counties will be the newest additions to the education initiative.“I’ve been in the schools forevermore, and I’m telling you, I’ve never seen a program that works any better,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “It is unbelievable.”CIS aims to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.The new CIS counties/schools announced are as follows:

Harrison CountyNutter Fort Primary SchoolNutter Fort Intermediate SchoolNorwood Elementary SchoolWebster CountyGlade Elementary SchoolThe new schools in already participating CIS counties are as follows:Kanawha CountyEdgewood Elementary SchoolGrandview Elementary SchoolCapital High SchoolMingo CountyBurch PK-8 SchoolGilbert PK-8 SchoolKermit PK-8 SchoolWilliamson PK-8 SchoolMatewan PK-8 SchoolMingo Central High SchoolThe Governor and First Lady started their CIS statewide initiative in three counties in 2018. Including today’s newly announced additions, the program has now expanded to 38 counties, serving well over 91,000 students in 208 schools across the state.

First Lady Justice also announced that schools in Summers County, Kanawha County and Mercer County will be the first locations in 2023 to receive therapy dogs through the CIS Friends With Paws therapy dog program.The first three schools receiving therapy dogs in 2023 are:Hinton Area Elementary School, Summers County, will receive a male Cream Labradoodle.