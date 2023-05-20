First Lady Justice announces West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest

“For generations, punch has always been a beloved drink at parties and family gatherings throughout West Virginia, and what better way to celebrate our state’s birthday than with a delicious punch contest,” First Lady Justice said. “We encourage everyone to participate and share their creative punch recipes. The Governor and I look forward to tasting the recipes and selecting a winner that embodies the spirit of West Virginia!”



The recipe can be inspired by WV colors, Appalachian flavors, or family punch recipes.



Recipe submissions must include:List of ingredients and recipeAmount of people the recipe servesIn addition, participants may suggest special garnish to be added to their punch, give details about their recipe, and tell why it is the best punch to honor West Virginia’s birthday.



One grand prize winner will be selected and additional prizes will be awarded during the West Virginia birthday celebration on June 20th.



The deadline for submissions is June 9, 2023.