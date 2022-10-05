First Lady Justice hosts informative luncheon for counties not yet involved in Communities In Schools

In 2018, First Lady Justice started the CIS program in three pilot counties. Since then, the program has expanded to include 195 schools in 36 counties. Over the next two years, First Lady Justice hopes to onboard the 19 counties that have not yet implemented the CIS program.



“No one in education was fully prepared for a global pandemic, but CIS schools in West Virginia had a leg up because dedicated site coordinators knew their students, knew the community resources, and were ready to help keep students engaged in their learning,” Huang said. “As we move forward, Communities In Schools shares in First Lady Justice’s vision to make sure West Virginia is the first state to have a CIS site coordinator in schools in every county. We’re determined to make this happen.”



The foundation of the program is the site coordinator, who builds relationships that empower students to stay in school and succeed in life. These site coordinators work inside schools in partnership with school staff to identify challenges facing students in school or at home. They bridge this need with resources through neighboring community partners that provide various levels of support.



“It is so important to have that one person a student can go to for whatever is bothering them,” First Lady Justice said. “Whether it be a medical need, a personal need, or a scholastic need, the site coordinator is always there for them. Having caring adults at school and at home is the ideal scenario, though we know that is not always possible. This program is truly changing lives.”



More information about Communities In Schools West Virginia can be found on the new website www.ciswv.org