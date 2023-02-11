First Lady Justice introduces newest Friends With Paws therapy dog at Hinton Area Elementary School

Following today’s assembly, students and staff had the chance to greet Marshal.



“Marshal is really going to be an asset and enhancement to what we currently have in place to address the social emotional needs of our students,” said Hinton Area Elementary School Principal Angela Gumm. “We, here at HAE, truly believe that you have to Maslow before you can bloom. That means you must address students’ basic needs first and then you can be more successful with the academics. We are so excited to have Marshal as part of our school family, all working together to meet the needs of our students.”



The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia CIS Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.



Schools that previously received therapy dogs through the Friends With Paws program include:Coal, a male Black Labrador, at Welch Elementary, McDowell CountyFoster, a male Golden Labradoodle, at Buckhannon Academy Elementary, Upshur CountyJasper, a female Yellow Labrador, at Lewis County High School, Lewis CountyRiver, a male Yellow Labrador, at Pineville Elementary School, Wyoming CountyShadow, a male Black Labrador, at Moorefield Elementary School, Hardy CountyJet, a male Yellow Labrador, at Spring Mills High School, Berkeley CountyKylo, a male Black Labrador, at Lenore PK-8 School, Mingo CountyWinnie, a female Apricot and White Labradoodle, at Wayne Elementary School, Wayne CountyKasha, a female Yellow Labrador, at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, Pocahontas County

In February, Bridgeview Elementary School in Kanawha County will receive a male Yellow Labrador. In April, Oakvale Elementary School in Mercer County will receive a male Apricot and White Labradoodle.



More information about Friends With Paws can be found in Communities In Schools: Friends With Paws, a documentary produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Click HERE to view the documentary.