First Lady Justice introduces newest Friends With Paws therapy dog during assembly at Oakvale Elementary School

Following today’s assembly, students and staff had the chance to greet Oakley.



“We feel so incredibly blessed at Oakvale to have Oakley with us,” Oakvale Elementary School Principal LaCosta Hodges said. “He is going to have such a positive impact on our students’ attendance and social emotional health. Our students have so much love to give, and Oakley will fit in perfectly with our family!”



The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia CIS Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.



Schools that previously received therapy dogs through the Friends With Paws program include:Coal, a male Black Labrador, at Welch Elementary, McDowell CountyFoster, a male Golden Labradoodle, at Buckhannon Academy Elementary, Upshur CountyJasper, a female Yellow Labrador, at Lewis County High School, Lewis CountyRiver, a male Yellow Labrador, at Pineville Elementary School, Wyoming CountyShadow, a male Black Labrador, at Moorefield Elementary School, Hardy CountyJet, a male Yellow Labrador, at Spring Mills High School, Berkeley CountyKylo, a male Black Labrador, at Lenore PK-8 School, Mingo CountyWinnie, a female Apricot and White Labradoodle, at Wayne Elementary School, Wayne CountyKasha, a female Yellow Labrador, at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, Pocahontas CountyMarshal, a male Cream Labradoodle, at Hinton Area Elementary School, Summers CountyLouie, a male Yellow Labrador, at Bridgeview Elementary School, Kanawha CountyMore information about Friends With Paws can be found in Communities In Schools: Friends With Paws, a documentary produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Click HERE to view the documentary.