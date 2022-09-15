First Lady Justice introduces newest Friends With Paws therapy dog in Pup Rally at Pineville Elementary School

The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia CIS Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.



Schools that previously received therapy dogs through the Friends With Paws program include:Coal, a male Black Labrador, at Welch Elementary, McDowell CountyFoster, a male Golden Labradoodle, at Buckhannon Academy Elementary, Upshur CountyJasper, a female Yellow Labrador, at Lewis County High School, Lewis CountyLater this month, Moorefield Elementary School in Hardy County will receive a male Black Lab named Shadow and Spring Mills High School in Berkeley County will receive a male Yellow Lab named Jet.



Friends With Paws plans to place a therapy dog in CIS schools in Wayne, Mingo, Pocahontas, and Greenbrier counties later this year. Ten dogs will be placed in CIS schools in West Virginia in 2022. In 2023, Friends With Paws also plans to place ten additional dogs in CIS schools.



The therapy dogs will belong to each individual school and will become part of the community.



A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body.



In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response. Therapy animals lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation. They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the amount of medications some people need, help control breathing in those with anxiety, and diminish overall physical pain, among other profound benefits.