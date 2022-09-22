First Lady Justice introduces two new Friends With Paws therapy dogs in Pup Rallies at Moorefield Elementary School and Spring Mills High School

Following both of today’s ceremonies, students and staff had the chance to greet their new therapy dog.



“The greatest benefit of having Shadow at Moorefield Elementary School is the effect on students’ social-emotional development,” said Wade Armentrout, Principal of Moorefield Elementary School. “Our students and staff have already bonded with Shadow. Interacting with Shadow will improve students’ reading skills, stimulate memory and problem-solving skills, and even improve motor skills.”



“We have been eagerly awaiting Jet’s arrival to Spring Mills High School and welcome him to our school campus today,” said Mark Salfia, Principal of Spring Mills High School. “Our staff is confident that Jet will play a key and unique role in the social and emotional learning environments and supports that we are creating through Communities In Schools that will benefit our students and staff.”



“I want to thank our school community for embracing and supporting Jet,” continued Salfia. “Our appreciation to First Lady Cathy Justice for her personal visit today and her complete confidence in the Friends With Paws Program and how it will support students at Spring Mills High School when they need a bit of comfort, care or a boost to their day.”