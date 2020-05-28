74.5 F
Beckley
Thursday, May 28, 2020 8:06pm

First Latina U.S. senator withdraws name from Biden’s running mate list

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) meets with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in his office after he announced that she will serve as Chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) for the 2020 campaign cycle on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate, said on Thursday she is not interested in being Joe Biden’s running mate in November’s presidential election.

“I support Joe Biden 100% and will work tirelessly to help get him elected this November. It is an honor to be considered as a potential running mate, but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration,” Cortez Masto said in a statement.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has said he will chose a woman as his running mate, as he prepares to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Cortez Masto was on a list of Biden’s prospective vice presidential picks.

Referring to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 100,000 lives in the U.S. and devastated the economy, Cortez Masto added: “Nevada’s economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis, and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get on back on their feet.”

Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

First Latina U.S. senator withdraws name from Biden’s running mate list

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) meets with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in his office after he announced that she...
Read more

Titans safety Kevin Byard achieves ‘pipe dream’ in buying house for his mother

News WWNR -
0
6:08 PM ETTurron DavenportESPN Close Covered Eagles for USA Today Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times Played college football at Cheyney UniversityNASHVILLE,...
Read more

St. Paul police disperse looters as protests over George Floyd’s death continue in Twin Cities

News WWNR -
0
Demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd in the Twin Cities Thursday, with protesters launching various objects at St. Paul police vehicles...
Read more

Trump’s foul-weather gear | Fox News

News WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: Trump’s foul-weather gear - I’ll Tell You What: In or out?...
Read more

China’s national security bill for Hong Kong threatens liberties, autonomy: US, Western powers

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Shortly after China’s legislature endorsed a national security...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Titans safety Kevin Byard achieves ‘pipe dream’ in buying house for his mother

WWNR -
0
6:08 PM ETTurron DavenportESPN Close Covered Eagles for USA Today Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times Played college football at Cheyney UniversityNASHVILLE,...
Read more
News

St. Paul police disperse looters as protests over George Floyd’s death continue in Twin Cities

WWNR -
0
Demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd in the Twin Cities Thursday, with protesters launching various objects at St. Paul police vehicles...
Read more
News

Trump’s foul-weather gear | Fox News

WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: Trump’s foul-weather gear - I’ll Tell You What: In or out?...
Read more
News

China’s national security bill for Hong Kong threatens liberties, autonomy: US, Western powers

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Shortly after China’s legislature endorsed a national security...
Read more
News

Senate Homeland Security Committee to vote on subpoenas in Russia probe review

WWNR -
0
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson is considering subpoenas for records and testimony from current and former FBI officials...
Read more
News

Zurich airport plans robot cleaners, mask dispensers as travel curbs ease

WWNR -
0
A person walks past closed Swiss Airlines check-in counters at Cointrin Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 28,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap