First responders honored at Medal of Valor awards

Sergeant Thomas E. Baker III – Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department

Sergeant Thomas E. Baker and Corporal J. Ellison responded to a domestic violence complaint that resulted in the offenders opening fire on the responding officers. During the exchange of gunfire, Sergeant Baker, a 19-year law enforcement veteran, was fatally shot. He is being honored today for his valor and sacrifice.



Firefighter John Dean Forbush – Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department

John Forbush, a 4-year Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department veteran, responded to a report that a vehicle had driven into the Elk River. Firefighter Forbush realized there were occupants trapped inside the vehicle and called for assistance before jumping into the river and swimming to the vehicle. Firefighter Forbush is being honored today for his sacrifice and selflessness as he attempted to rescue those in peril.



Firefighter James W. Spencer – Charleston Fire Department

Firefighter James W. Spencer responded to a residential fire. Upon arrival, citizens advised the responding firefighters that there were two individuals trapped on the second floor of the structure. Firefighter Spencer used a ground ladder to enter the house’s second floor, and he navigated through heavy fire and thick, billowing smoke conditions to locate and rescue the two people trapped on the structure’s second floor. Firefighter Spencer is being honored today as he acted without regard for his personal risk, and his selfless actions resulted in his saving the lives of two West Virginia citizens.



Those wishing to nominate a recipient should contact their local legislator or the Governor’s Office.