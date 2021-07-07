First Round of Wednesday “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination sweepstakes weekly winners announced

Charleston, WV – (WWNR) Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the 3rd prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Devin Dawson of Alma and Paige Stanley of Parkersburg were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.
Additional prizes announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
Million Dollar and Truck Winners will be announced later in the day
“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 7, 2021
College Scholarship Winners
Devin Dawson, Alma
Paige Stanley, Parkersburg
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Joshua Butler, Charleston
Tiffani Hendershot, Parkersburg
Tina Holloway, Upper Tract
Amanda Loftis, Danville
Samuel Powell, Morgantown
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Chelsea Bonnett, Nitro
Charles Dohring, Huntington
Michelle Holland, Morgantown
Christopher Smith, Bunker Hill
Sherry Sprinkel, Valley Bend
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Tiffany Granger, Princeton
Jon Oberly, Morgantown
Carolyn Parrish, Charleston
Andrea Preston, Union
Sheila Rodgers, Moundsville
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Roger Cunningham, Elkview
Wima Keffer, Coal City
Tonya Myers, Morgantown
Michael Perdue, Oak Hill
Lisa Wright, Princeton
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Derek Alvis, Princeton
William Ray Arbogast, Wellsburg
Judith Bright, Sutton
Lois Cadle, Cross Lanes
Jeremy Clem, Barboursville
Leah Coburn, Princeton
Holly Conrad, Barboursville
Kelly Dayfield, St. Albans
Roy Durst, Mount Alto
Nancy Giacomo, Boomer
Earnest Gwinn, Meadow Bridge
Kimberly Holder, Alum Creek
Chris Jones, Pennboro
Orlyn Kelley, South Charleston
Terry J. Kidd, Fraziers Bottom
Charles Lockard, Ridgeley
Angalete McBrayer, Racine
Amy McIntire, Lewisburg
Robert Rinehart, Dixie
Jacob Smith, Arthurdale
Janet Smith, Vienna
Ethan Stack, Crab Orchard
Cheryl Wayts, Tallmansville
Cheryl Weaver, Grafton
Han Wu, St. Albans