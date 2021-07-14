First round of Week 4 Vaccination Sweepstakes winners announced

Charleston, WV – (WWNR) The office of Governor Jim Justice has released the the first round of winners of the Vaccination sweepstakes for July 14th. In recent weeks the Governor have traveled to deliver the largest of the prizes in person. Those of course being the Million dollars and Custom Pick-up Trucks. Those will be announced though out the day.
|The winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the 4th prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Liam Cox of Weston and Christopher Ellis of Bruno were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.
Additional prizes announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 14, 2021
College Scholarship Winners
Liam Cox, Weston
Christopher Ellis, Bruno
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
John Carder, Peterstown
Catherine Leech, Wellsburg
Danny Miller, Spencer
Candace Nance, Milton
Nicole Newbraugh, Independence
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Mary Hull, Buckhannon
Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland
Christopher McDougal, Charleston
Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale
Bryan White, Petersburg
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
James Ferrell, St. Albans
Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown
Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg
Randy McDowell, Cameron
Christopher Parker, Monongah
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown
Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells
Breanna Mace, Charleston
Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon
Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Leah Bowes, Nitro
Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville
Dennis Coe, Cameron
Michelle Coen, Rivesville
Frank Coleman, Scarbro
Connie Cox, Tunnelton
Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg
Andrew Dolog, Rivesville
Franklin Flowers, Red House
James Given, Richwood
James Gray, Elkview
Allen Howerton, Princeton
Thomas Donald Huffman-Ross, South Charleston
James Keys, Bridgeport
David Matthew, Elkins
Ariel Meade, Huntington
Barbara Phillips, Princeton
Robert Phillips, Elkins
Jared Rouchard, Charles Town
Jason Stanley, Morgantown
Diana Stark, Bridgeport
Kirk Vance, Clarksburg
Robert Watson, Belington
Chloe Williams, Martinsburg
Asia Wyckoff, Welch