First round of Week 4 Vaccination Sweepstakes winners announced

Charleston, WV – (WWNR) The office of Governor Jim Justice has released the the first round of winners of the Vaccination sweepstakes for July 14th. In recent weeks the Governor have traveled to deliver the largest of the prizes in person. Those of course being the Million dollars and Custom Pick-up Trucks. Those will be announced though out the day.

The winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the 4th prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.



Liam Cox of Weston and Christopher Ellis of Bruno were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.



Additional prizes announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.