Five questions for Week 24 of the Overwatch League

The Overwatch League returns in the lead-up to the Countdown Cup, the final tournament before playoffs. Our writers have some questions they want answered as the games kick off today.

Is the OWL tournament format here to stay?

Arda Ocal: I don’t officially know, but let’s be real, it totally is. How can it not be? The Overwatch League has been the most fun to watch since … maybe the initial honeymoon phase. This format suits this league extremely well. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Let the good times roll. Pogchamp.

Emily Rand: After talking to the team this past week, I think so. It’s definitely here to stay for this year, but I also think that following this season, Blizzard is likely going to revisit what the league is going to look like in 2021 and beyond. League play just doesn’t seem to be nearly as exciting, and combined with the idea of homestands (which are probably still up in the air after this year), I think that the league should really stick with tournaments similar to what the Call of Duty league has been doing.

Are the Eternal the best team in the North American region?

Ocal: In the mix, but it’s not definitive. There’s been a marked improvement since the May Melee tournament, no doubt, and they are the biggest threat today, but throughout the season, Philadelphia Fusion and San Francisco Shock have been scary (and the San Fran/Paris semi at the Summer Showdown was very close). So while they are in the conversation, the Shock and Fusion are still a click ahead.

Rand: They were the best team in the moment. I absolutely loved watching Paris play this past weekend and had even picked them as my dark horse to win the entire thing. In no way did I actually expect them to be able to take down the Shock and Fusion, but they did it off the back of surprisingly coordinated play and some standout moments from the DPS duo of Jeong “Xzi” Ki-hyo and Kim “Sp9rk1e” Yeong-han. I still think the Shock are the best team in North America right now despite their Genji meta struggles.

Are the Charge the best team in the Asian region?

Ocal: No, I still give the edge to Shanghai, because they are two-time finalists in May Melee and Summer Showdown, and completed one of the most epic comebacks of the year in all of esports over Seoul. Yes, the Charge dispatched Shanghai in the final, but I still go with Shanghai here.

Rand: Again, I’m going to agree with Arda and say that while Guangzhou were the best team in the moment, Shanghai are still the best team in Asia. What shouldn’t go unnoticed about Guangzhou is that they’ve been steadily improving all year and with more consistency moving forward have the potential to eclipse Shanghai.

Genji is back in regular DPS rotation and is expected to be a staple pick in this week’s play. Provided by Blizzard.

How much do you like the new Genji meta?

Ocal: Tons of fun to watch! Probably really annoying to play against. Who doesn’t like a wall-scaling ninja? Genji is becoming a staple pick right now, but teams are picking other heroes in their comps around Gengi, which also adds a little spice. I do wonder if Genji will be nerfed in the next patch.

Rand: I’ve made it no secret about how much I love the Genji meta. I even wrote an entire article on Genji in the Summer Showdown and why he’s back. The big thing for me is that although Genji is back in the regular DPS rotation, he doesn’t feel super oppressive. Others may disagree, but from what we saw in the Summer Showdown I do think there are ways to shut down opposing Genjis that we saw put into practice from some of our better Sigma players, especially the Fusion’s Kim “Fury” Jun-ho. I also don’t think it’s a secret that we saw so many great Sigma players in the Summer Showdown finalists. I’m looking at you, Nam “Cr0ng” Ki-cheol.

Read more: Overwatch League announces 2020 playoff format | The return of Genji

Who’s your pick for MVP right now?

Ocal: Carpe is still leading statistically in a lot of categories right now, like final blows (733), final blows/death ratio (2.4), second in solo kills (96), fourth in hero damage. Kind of like last year with Haksal, I would put Sp9rk1e in the conversation, but he might win Rookie of the Year, taking some focus away from him being able to capture both.

Rand: Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, have no idea. Both Rookie of the Year and MVP are so tight for me right now because we’ve had so many standout performers, not only in the DPS roles but, like I mentioned previously, in the flex tank position. Since there are so many good teams still in the mix with viable MVP candidates — Shanghai, Guangzhou, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Paris — it’s really going to depend on what teams make those final four spots in the grand finals.

Picks:

Friday

Titans vs. Eternal

Arda: Eternal 3-0

Emily: Eternal 3-1

Outlaws vs. Fuel

Arda: Fuel 3-2

Emily: Outlaws 3-2

Saturday

Spark vs. Dynasty

Arda: Dynasty 3-1

Emily: Dynasty 3-2

Charge vs. Spitfire

Arda: Charge 3-1

Emily: Charge 3-1

Hunters vs. NYXL

Arda: NYXL 3-0

Emily: NYXL 3-1

Titans vs. Gladiators

Arda: Gladiators 3-1

Emily: Gladiators 3-2

Justice vs. Defiant

Arda: Defiant win so badly the Justice take their next week off

Emily: Defiant 3-2

Shock vs. Uprising

Arda: Shock 3-0

Emily: Shock 3-0

Valiant vs. Reign

Arda: Valiant 3-2

Emily: Valiant 3-2

Sunday

Eternal vs. Defiant

Arda: Defiant Trois a Zero

Emily: Eternal 3-1

Reign vs. Mayhem

Arda: Mayhem 3-1

Emily: Mayhem 3-2

Uprising vs. Valiant

Arda: Valiant 3-0

Emily: Valiant 3-1