FLAGS LOWERED FOR FALLEN LOGAN COUNTY DEPUTY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey has ordered United States and West Virginia flags at the State Capitol Complex and all state facilities in Logan County to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caden R. Mullins.

Deputy Mullins died in the line of duty on October 24, 2026. A Logan County native and 2022 graduate of Man High School, Mullins began his law enforcement career with the Charleston Police Department before joining the Logan County Sheriff’s Office in August 2025. He also served as a part-time officer with the Town of Man Police Department.

In announcing the order, Governor Morrisey praised Deputy Mullins’ dedication to protecting and serving his community and extended condolences to his wife, Courtney, his children, fellow law enforcement officers, and loved ones.

Flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise October 30 through sunrise October 31 in recognition of Deputy Mullins’ service and sacrifice.