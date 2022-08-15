Flash Flooding Causes Significant Damage In Parts Of Fayette County Monday.

Smithers, WV – (WWNR) – Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County.

Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner was closed due to a mudslide

Route 39 was closed due to a mudslide

The DOH was on scene at New River Campground for a landslide.

Cannelton Hollow Road as well as parts of Smithers were being evacuated due to high water.

Dispatch is stressing the importance of avoiding the Valley area and ask that if you are in the Fayette County area and there are is high water in your home to contact them immediately.

Swift water rescue is out to help those in need.

According to Chief Rod Perdue II, a stretch of Cannelton Hollow Road, from the intersection of Route 60 to five miles up the road is currently closed. There is also a complete closure of Carbondale Road due to the bridge being damaged in high waters.

WV Route 16/38 between Jodie and Gauley Bridge is also closed at this moment. However, Route 60 Gauley Mountain is open. Drivers are asked to drive through this area with extreme caution.

A shelter is currently set up at the Alumni Center in Montgomery. Anyone needing a tetanus shot due to possible sewage in flood waters will be able to receive one.

All local first responders are out around the region helping when and where they can.

Up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain had fallen in some areas, which could lead to “life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,” according to the National Weather Service.

The Kanawha County Commission said in a statement that several creeks were out of their banks and a special team was activated to help respond to calls about the high water. Water rescues were occurring, the statement said.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Agency said flash flooding was occurring throughout the Kellys Creek and Campbells Creek areas of Kanawha County and urged nearby residents to monitor water levels and seek higher ground if needed.