55.6 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:28pm

FLASHBACK: Before CNN, MSNBC panned ‘mob’ GOP for storming hearing, they praised Dem gun-control ‘sit-in’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Members of the media widely panned GOP lawmakers for storming a closed-door impeachment hearing Wednesday, but offered a vastly different response when Democrats organized a pro-gun-control “sit-in” a few years ago.

Dozens of Republicans brought proceedings to a screeching halt Wednesday by storming into a closed-door deposition with a senior Defense Department official, prompting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to suspend the proceedings for hours in a remarkable scene.

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams accused Republicans of “flash-mobbing” the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF). Another CNN analyst slammed what she described as a “mob mentality.”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted Republicans, saying Wednesday night, “of obnoxious political behavior, this ranks high.”

Some commentators injected race into the news story. MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch mocked “those white guys, those middle-aged, boring, nerdy-looking white guys.” CNN analyst Bianna Golodryga had a similar sentiment, saying she saw “a bunch of white men and I just thought to myself, ‘This is not what America looks like right now.'”

CNN commentator Keith Boykin went even further, comparing the GOP lawmakers to a “Klan group.”

“This was a disgraceful stunt,” Boykin reacted on a CNN panel. “This looked like a Klan group that is assembled outside of a jail trying to get the sheriff to let them in so they could deliver their own justice against somebody who’s inside. It’s not a good look for our democracy, it’s not a good look for the Republican Party.”

CNN PUNDIT COMPARES GOP LAWMAKERS TO ‘KLAN GROUP’ AFTER STORMING CLOSED-DOOR IMPEACHMENT HEARING

However, the same networks expressed high praise for Democrats when they staged a sit-in on Capitol Hill to force a gun vote following the 2016 Orlando massacre that left 49 dead.

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie referred to the sit-in as “extraordinary.” Her colleague, NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander, hyped the protest, saying, “Make no mistake, this was dramatic, like nothing we have ever seen before, truly one of the most dramatic demonstrations on the House floor in modern American history.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough knocked then-Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., for dismissing the sit-in as a “publicity stunt.”

“Paul Ryan said that it was nothing but a publicity stunt. If that’s the case, it’s a damn good publicity stunt,” Scarborough said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin showered Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., with praise, linking his efforts in the civil rights movement to his participation in the sit-in during an interview with a congressman.

She told one lawmaker, “Watching John Lewis, a man who marched with Dr. King, played an integral role in race equality. And now, you see him literally sitting with your colleagues on the floor!”



Source link

Recent Articles

Redskins vs. Vikings – Game Summary – October 24, 2019

News WWNR -
0
Read more

FLASHBACK: Before CNN, MSNBC panned ‘mob’ GOP for storming hearing, they praised Dem gun-control ‘sit-in’

News WWNR -
0
Members of the media widely panned GOP lawmakers for storming a closed-door impeachment hearing Wednesday, but offered a vastly different response when Democrats...
Read more

Former acting attorney general defends Trump: ‘Abuse of power is not a crime’

News WWNR -
0
Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Tuesday night defended President Trump amid a House impeachment inquiry into his administration's dealings with Ukraine......
Read more

Missouri man, former Arby’s employee, is accused of mutilating cat at restaurant: reports

News WWNR -
0
A Missouri man is accused of entering his former workplace, – an Arby’s restaurant, on Saturday and mutilating a cat in the bathroom, according...
Read more

Giuliani associates accused of funneling money to pro-Trump group plead not guilty

News WWNR -
0
Two foreign-born Florida businessmen who helped President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate political rival Joe Biden pleaded not guilty on Wednesday...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Redskins vs. Vikings – Game Summary – October 24, 2019

WWNR -
0
Read more
News

Former acting attorney general defends Trump: ‘Abuse of power is not a crime’

WWNR -
0
Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Tuesday night defended President Trump amid a House impeachment inquiry into his administration's dealings with Ukraine......
Read more
News

Missouri man, former Arby’s employee, is accused of mutilating cat at restaurant: reports

WWNR -
0
A Missouri man is accused of entering his former workplace, – an Arby’s restaurant, on Saturday and mutilating a cat in the bathroom, according...
Read more
News

Giuliani associates accused of funneling money to pro-Trump group plead not guilty

WWNR -
0
Two foreign-born Florida businessmen who helped President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate political rival Joe Biden pleaded not guilty on Wednesday...
Read more
News

Trump, fellow Republicans push ahead with anti-impeachment offensive

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans pressed their offensive against the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Thursday with plans for a Senate...
Read more
News

Lawmaker Accuses Reddit of ‘Election Interference’ in Standoff With Pro-Trump Forum

WWNR -
0
The online social site Reddit is facing accusations from a Republican lawmaker of "ideologically motivated election interference" following a decision by those in...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap