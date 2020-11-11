Florida Georgia Line ‘good’ after rumors that differing political views caused brief social media rift: report

Florida Georgia Line is reportedly still a united front after a day of rumored drama.

The country group is made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley and is known for their hits “Meant to Be” and “Cruise.”

Fans began to worry that a feud had developed between the two when some noticed that Hubbard, 33, and his wife Hayley had unfollowed Kelley, 35, on Instagram.

The two were set to perform at Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards but had to pull out of the show after Hubbard tested positive for coronavirus.

Fans took to social media to address the drama, theorizing that political differences are the reason behind the unfollowing — poking fun at the political differences between the states of Florida and Georgia in the 2020 presidential election.

“Florida from florida georgia line is a trumper and georgia is not and they just unfollowed each other on instagram,” tweeted a fan.

According to Us Weekly, Hubbard has previously spoken out against President Trump while Kelley recently called crowded celebrations of Joe Biden’s projected election victory a “s–t show.”

Kelley also told a fan to “think again” on Instagram when they suggested he voted for Biden.

Additionally, Kelley’s wife Brittney shared a handful of quotes to her Instagram story in support of tolerating political differences between friends.

“A lot of people need to look up the definition of a democracy and bipartisanship and learn that,” she later said in a video.

“All is good with the FGL family,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tyler and Brian’s friendship is as strong as ever.”

The outlet reports that the musicians followed one another again once their story about the possible feud published.

Reps for the band did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.