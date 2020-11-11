64.1 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 11, 2020 12:04am

Florida Georgia Line ‘good’ after rumors that differing political views caused brief social media rift: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Florida Georgia Line is reportedly still a united front after a day of rumored drama.

The country group is made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley and is known for their hits “Meant to Be” and “Cruise.”

Fans began to worry that a feud had developed between the two when some noticed that Hubbard, 33, and his wife Hayley had unfollowed Kelley, 35, on Instagram.

The two were set to perform at Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards but had to pull out of the show after Hubbard tested positive for coronavirus.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE SINGER TYLER HUBBARD TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIURS, WILL MISS CMA AWARDS

Left to right: Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line are the subjects of a rumored political feud. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Left to right: Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line are the subjects of a rumored political feud. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Fans took to social media to address the drama, theorizing that political differences are the reason behind the unfollowing — poking fun at the political differences between the states of Florida and Georgia in the 2020 presidential election.

“Florida from florida georgia line is a trumper and georgia is not and they just unfollowed each other on instagram,” tweeted a fan.

According to Us Weekly, Hubbard has previously spoken out against President Trump while Kelley recently called crowded celebrations of Joe Biden’s projected election victory a “s–t show.”

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE’S BRIAN KELLEY DISCUSSES COPING WITH ANXIETY AMID THE PANDEMIC: ‘IT’S A DAILY FIGHT’

Kelley also told a fan to “think again” on Instagram when they suggested he voted for Biden.

Additionally, Kelley’s wife Brittney shared a handful of quotes to her Instagram story in support of tolerating political differences between friends.

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 14, 2020. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 14, 2020. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

“A lot of people need to look up the definition of a democracy and bipartisanship and learn that,” she later said in a video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“All is good with the FGL family,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tyler and Brian’s friendship is as strong as ever.”

The outlet reports that the musicians followed one another again once their story about the possible feud published.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for the band did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.





Source link

Recent Articles

Florida Georgia Line ‘good’ after rumors that differing political views caused brief social media rift: report

News WWNR -
0
Florida Georgia Line is reportedly still a united front after a day of rumored drama.The country group is made up of Tyler Hubbard...
Read more

Tucker Carlson: ‘Defund the police’ was a disaster for Democrats, and don’t you forget it

News WWNR -
0
Editor's Note: This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the Nov. 10, 2020 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."At some point,...
Read more

Biden’s lead over Trump in Arizona drops below 15K votes, but comeback unlikely: report

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump in Arizona fell below 15,000 votes as of Monday, but the president is unlikely to stage...
Read more

Pompeo says US critics at UN Human Rights Council ‘have the most to hide’

News WWNR -
0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday brushed off criticism of U.S. human rights records by countries such as China and Iran, arguing...
Read more

Tiger Woods still gets chills thinking of 2019 Masters win

News WWNR -
0
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods became emotional on Tuesday talking about his 2019 Masters victory, recounting the scene as he played the 18th...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tucker Carlson: ‘Defund the police’ was a disaster for Democrats, and don’t you forget it

WWNR -
0
Editor's Note: This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the Nov. 10, 2020 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."At some point,...
Read more
News

Biden’s lead over Trump in Arizona drops below 15K votes, but comeback unlikely: report

WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump in Arizona fell below 15,000 votes as of Monday, but the president is unlikely to stage...
Read more
News

Pompeo says US critics at UN Human Rights Council ‘have the most to hide’

WWNR -
0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday brushed off criticism of U.S. human rights records by countries such as China and Iran, arguing...
Read more
News

Tiger Woods still gets chills thinking of 2019 Masters win

WWNR -
0
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods became emotional on Tuesday talking about his 2019 Masters victory, recounting the scene as he played the 18th...
Read more
News

Pentagon’s top policy official resigns a day after Esper fired

WWNR -
0
Jim Anderson, the acting undersecretary of defense for policy at the Pentagon, resigned from his position Tuesday, just one day after President Trump...
Read more
News

Coronavirus vaccine education will be key to distribution success, doctor says

WWNR -
0
News that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidate showed 90% efficacy in phase 3 clinical trial was applauded by infectious disease...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap