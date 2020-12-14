31.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 10:29pm

Florida-LSU shoe play draws reaction from infamous Iraqi journalist

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A controversial play at the end of the FloridaLSU game Saturday night prompted a reaction from an infamous journalist.

In the midst of the tight game, Florida cornerback Marco Wilson took off LSU tight end Kole Taylor’s shoe and tossed a few yards down the field. Wilson was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing the shoe and gave the Tigers a first down and hope to upset the Gators.

Five players later, LSU set up for a game-winning field goal. Cade York would hit the 57-yard field goal for the win. But it was the shoe controversy that really was the highlight of the game.

One prominent journalist who was known for throwing a shoe himself reacted to the game.

Iraqi broadcaster Muntadhar al-Zaidi tweeted: “O.M.G.”

Al-Zaidi notably threw his shoes at U.S. President George W. Bush during a press conference in Baghdad in 2008.

“Okay, everybody calm down for a minute. First of all thank you for apologizing on behalf of the Iraqi people. It doesn’t bother me. And if you want some — if you want the facts, it’s a size 10 shoe that he threw. Thank you for your concern, do not worry about it,” Bush said after the incident.

Al-Zaidi served nine months in prison because of the incident.



