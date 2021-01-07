29.5 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 7, 2021 3:37pm

Florida man identified in Capitol riot viral photo carrying US House lectern: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


As the FBI seeks the public’s help in identifying the rioters who stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the man captured in a viral photo smiling and waving as he makes off with the U.S. House lectern has reportedly been identified by residents of his Florida community.

The photo, taken by Getty Images’ Win McNamee, quickly spread on social media following reports of the chaos erupting at the nation’s capital.

POLICE SEEKING PEOPLE OF INTEREST IN CAPITOL HILL UNREST

Residents of Parrish, Fla., about 40 miles south of Tampa, recognized the man and identified him as 26-year-old Adam Christian Johnson, the Bradenton Herald reported.

The man seen carrying the U.S. House lectern has reportedly been identified on social media. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The man seen carrying the U.S. House lectern has reportedly been identified on social media. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Other users on social media posted screenshots from what appeared to be the man’s social media accounts that showed him at protests in Washington, D.C.

The paper said an acquaintance of Johnson’s confirmed his identity to their reporters.

CAPITOL PROTESTER IN PELOSI’S OFFICE ‘NOT AFRAID’ TO GO DOWN WITH ‘SOMEONE ELSE’S BLOOD’: REPORT

Authorities have not officially identified the man in the photo or named Johnson as a person of interest.

Fox News was unable to immediately confirm the man’s identity.

The FBI did not immediately respond when asked if Johnson was a person of interest. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News they do not confirm information from outside sources.

The FBI and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are searching for people of interest after violence erupted in Washington, D.C., as Congress tried to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. 

A mob breached the U.S. Capitol, resulting in four deaths and at least 70 arrests throughout the evening. At least 56 police officers were injured during the chaos, officials said at a press briefing.

“The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process,” FBI Director Chris Wray said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol,” Wray said.



Source link

Recent Articles

Florida man identified in Capitol riot viral photo carrying US House lectern: report

News WWNR -
0
As the FBI seeks the public’s help in identifying the rioters who stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the man captured in a viral...
Read more

Affirm Holdings' Valuation Supportive Of Our Positive Outlook For Atlanticus Holdings

Money WWNR -
0
Affirm Holdings' Valuation Supportive Of Our Positive Outlook For Atlanticus Holdings Source link
Read more

Kimberly Guilfoyle leaves Fox

News WWNR -
0
'The Five' co-host joining pro-Trump PAC. FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news as well as political...
Read more

Schumer: Use 25th Amendment or impeachment to remove Trump after Capitol riot

News WWNR -
0
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said Vice President Pence should "immediately" invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office,...
Read more

Karlie Kloss claims she tried to convince in-laws Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump that Biden won election

News WWNR -
0
Karlie Kloss revealed that she tried to convince her brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, that Joe Biden legitimately won the...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

Affirm Holdings' Valuation Supportive Of Our Positive Outlook For Atlanticus Holdings

WWNR -
0
Affirm Holdings' Valuation Supportive Of Our Positive Outlook For Atlanticus Holdings Source link
Read more
video
News

Kimberly Guilfoyle leaves Fox

WWNR -
0
'The Five' co-host joining pro-Trump PAC. FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news as well as political...
Read more
News

Schumer: Use 25th Amendment or impeachment to remove Trump after Capitol riot

WWNR -
0
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said Vice President Pence should "immediately" invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office,...
Read more
News

Karlie Kloss claims she tried to convince in-laws Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump that Biden won election

WWNR -
0
Karlie Kloss revealed that she tried to convince her brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, that Joe Biden legitimately won the...
Read more
News

Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ on Jan. 20 after Electoral College results certified

WWNR -
0
President Trump promised an "orderly transition" on Jan. 20 after Congress early Thursday certified the Electoral College vote that gave Democrat Joe Biden his presidential victory.The certification...
Read more
News

Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal ‘mad’ after scoring 60 in loss to Philadelphia 76ers

WWNR -
0
11:47 PM ETTim BontempsESPN Bradley Beal might have set a career high with 60 points Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, but that...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap