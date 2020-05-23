73.7 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 23, 2020 7:26pm

Florida state champion coach suspended after team allegedly practices during pandemic

By WWNR
NewsSports


The coach of one of Florida’s top high school football programs has been suspended, and an investigation has been launched into whether the team that has won state championships in each of the past three seasons broke policies by practicing during the pandemic.

Miami Northwestern High coach Max Edwards has been suspended, pending the result of the investigation, school district chief communications officer Daisy Gonzalez-Diego told The Miami Herald.

The district says football practice at this time would be an “unauthorized athletic activity” and parents of players who may have taken part were being interviewed by school officials as part of the investigation.

Northwestern won the Class 6A state title in 2017 and 2018 before winning the Class 5A championship last season. The Bulls are a seven-time state champion overall.



Source link

Recent Articles

Florida state champion coach suspended after team allegedly practices during pandemic

News WWNR -
0
The coach of one of Florida's top high school football programs has been suspended, and an investigation has been launched into whether the...
Read more

NY Gov. Cuomo revises social distancing order amid First Amendment lawsuit

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo significantly revised a...
Read more

Trump plays golf for first time since declaring coronavirus a national emergency

News WWNR -
0
U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert ...
Read more

Behind Trump and Sessions Twitter row, a key Senate seat

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Donald Trump are fighting on social media about a primary battle in...
Read more

DHS chief says travel restrictions on Europe, China ‘more important now than ever’

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Saturday that restrictions on...
Read more

Related Stories

News

NY Gov. Cuomo revises social distancing order amid First Amendment lawsuit

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo significantly revised a...
Read more
News

Trump plays golf for first time since declaring coronavirus a national emergency

WWNR -
0
U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert ...
Read more
News

Behind Trump and Sessions Twitter row, a key Senate seat

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Donald Trump are fighting on social media about a primary battle in...
Read more
News

DHS chief says travel restrictions on Europe, China ‘more important now than ever’

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Saturday that restrictions on...
Read more
Money

A Few Deep Value Energy Companies That Could Double

WWNR -
0
While the market as a whole appears to be reaching peak complacency, the energy investment market remains in a state of despondency. Crude...
Read more
video
News

Tucker: The left can't wait for Mueller on the hill tomorrow

WWNR -
0
Media silent about NYPD officers being pelted with objects, drenched with buckets of water while spending 24/7 on Mueller. #Tucker #FoxNews FOX News operates the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap