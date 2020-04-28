42.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:30am

Florida trial weighing voting rights for felons begins via video chat amid coronavirus

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A federal trial in Florida to determine whether felons could regain their right to vote began via video and telephone conference on Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Florida has about 1 million felons in the state, but groups representing them at trial are arguing that a recent bill signed by the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, which stipulates that felons must pay all fines, restitution and other legal financial obligations before their sentences could be considered fully served, disproportionately blocks blacks and poor constituents from voting. The issue is made even more pressing by the upcoming elections in November, particularly because Florida, with its Republican-held legislature, is a key battleground state.

MIAMI, UNDER CORONAVIRUS STAY-AT-HOME ORDER, WENT 7 WEEKS WITHOUT A MURDER, POLICE SAY

DeSantis’ bill goes against a voter-approved ballot measure — Amendment 4 — which passed in November 2018 and gave felons the right to vote.

“They didn’t just put a price tag on voting. The evidence will show they created a system where returning citizens can’t even tell what the price is,” Sean Morales-Doyle of the Brennan Center for Justice, among the groups representing plaintiffs, said.

“We’re talking about the voting rights of three-quarters of a million people. Obviously, that’s enough to determine plenty of local or statewide, or even wider, elections,” Julie Ebenstein, a senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said before the trial. The ACLU also represents some of the plaintiffs in the case.

An attorney for DeSantis and the secretary of state’s office, Mohammad Jazil, argued that Amendment 4 restores voting rights to felons only if they complete the terms of their sentence, including parole and probation, an opinion that the Florida Supreme Court agreed with in their advisory opinion back in January.

“That language is unambiguous,” Jazil told the court. “That language includes the payment of fines, fees, costs, restitution and all other financial terms of the sentence before the restoration of voting rights.”

If upheld, the amendment would block at least 774,000 felons in 67 counties across Florida from voting because they are unable to meet the financial requirements, according to a university study introduced as evidence at trial.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle, who is presiding over the trial, issued a preliminary injunction against the state in October, which was upheld by a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit four months later.

In March, the Atlanta-based appellate court declined to hear a further appeal backed by the governor.

Although Hinkle’s preliminary injunction did not stop Florida from stripping felons of their voting rights if they haven’t met their financial obligations as dictated in their sentence, he compared the bill to a poll tax which would prevent poor felons from voting.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Manhattan Project-type group vowing to fight coronavirus launched by eclectic group of scientists, billionaires: report

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A dozen of America’s top scientists and a...
Read more

This Day in History: April 28

News WWNR -
0
On this day, April 28 …1967: Muhammad Ali is stripped of his heavyweight boxing title after he refuses to be drafted into the U.S....
Read more

Florida trial weighing voting rights for felons begins via video chat amid coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A federal trial in Florida to determine whether...
Read more

Brit Hume predicts 2020 race will depend on whether more voters think Trump or China ‘lied and people died’

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume joined "Special Report"...
Read more

Burgers, fries and coffee: New Zealanders rush for fast food as lockdown eases

News WWNR -
0
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway on Tuesday after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Manhattan Project-type group vowing to fight coronavirus launched by eclectic group of scientists, billionaires: report

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A dozen of America’s top scientists and a...
Read more
News

This Day in History: April 28

WWNR -
0
On this day, April 28 …1967: Muhammad Ali is stripped of his heavyweight boxing title after he refuses to be drafted into the U.S....
Read more
News

Brit Hume predicts 2020 race will depend on whether more voters think Trump or China ‘lied and people died’

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume joined "Special Report"...
Read more
News

Burgers, fries and coffee: New Zealanders rush for fast food as lockdown eases

WWNR -
0
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway on Tuesday after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which...
Read more
News

As Biden remains silent on Tara Reade allegation, Trump team points to his past comments on sexual assault

WWNR -
0
As more people emerged Monday to back Tara Reade's allegation against Joe Biden, the Trump campaign is making sure the Democratic presidential candidate's...
Read more
News

NBA pushes back workout date amid uncertainty

WWNR -
0
The NBA has pushed back its original plan to allow players to reenter team facilities for voluntary workouts by a week, until May...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap