48.2 F
Beckley
Friday, November 22, 2019 10:10am

FlyEase cleats a passion project for Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin

By WWNR
NewsSports


3:00 AM ET

  • Brady HendersonESPN

RENTON, Wash. — Shaquem Griffin figured he was just getting the grand tour.

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker had signed with Nike in the spring of 2018, shortly before becoming the first player with one hand to be drafted in the NFL’s modern era. The company flew him down to its Beaverton, Oregon, headquarters after rookie minicamp. Griffin didn’t know it at the time that there was more on the agenda than getting fitted and shown around campus.

He met with the team that runs FlyEase, Nike’s brand of easy-entry footwear that’s specifically designed with accessibility in mind. They took Griffin to an indoor practice field and had him try on their initial version of what would become the Shaquem Griffin FlyEase football cleat.

“They were just like, ‘What ideas [do] you have?'” Griffin told ESPN. “I was just like, ‘I’ve been waiting on this.’ I just started throwing [out] everything I had.”

Griffin has always been able to tie shoelaces using his right hand and the end of his other arm, where his left hand was amputated at the wrist when he was 4 years old. But that procedure can be too cumbersome in a game. Griffin recalled one such instance from college when a lineman stepped on his foot, ripping the laces out of his cleats. He had to go off the field and put on new cleats he had yet to break in.

That initial meeting at Nike kick-started more than a year’s worth of trial runs, prototypes, feedback from Griffin and tweaks from the design team. Nike made its official introduction of the Griffin FlyEase during the Seahawks’ Monday night win over the 49ers in Week 10, when Griffin saw his first defensive snaps of the season as a stand-up edge rusher in passing situations.

Laces are replaced by three Velcro straps, including one over what would be the tongue of a standard shoe. A flexible knit opening stretches enough to slide a foot through, then retracts to fit snugly above the ankle.

“It actually was pretty easy,” Griffin said of the general design of the cleats. “We created it literally at the indoor, like, ‘Let’s do straps. Let’s do the soccer fit. Let’s do something where you don’t have to worry about breaking in the cleats. You can just put them on and just go.'”

There was much more work to be done beyond deciding on the cleat’s basic features. It didn’t just have to be practical for Griffin. It had to feel right on his feet. By his count, the version of the cleats he has worn this season is the fifth one he tried. The previous prototypes didn’t feel exactly right, whether due to some pain in his pinkie toe or too much give when he would cut a certain way.

“We just wanted to eliminate all them factors,” Griffin said. “So it was just like taking it step by step until it was the right one. I didn’t want to be like, ‘Oh, it’s OK,’ but it’s not. I just wanted it to be fully right.”

To streamline the feedback from Griffin, he was on a group text chat with Aaron Cooper from the FlyEase team and Erik Kennedy, the Seahawks’ equipment manager. Kennedy stayed on Griffin to be honest about how his feet were feeling. He also thought of questions that Griffin didn’t.



Source link

Recent Articles

FlyEase cleats a passion project for Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin

News WWNR -
0
3:00 AM ETBrady HendersonESPN RENTON, Wash. -- Shaquem Griffin figured he was just getting the grand tour.The Seattle Seahawks linebacker had signed with...
Read more

‘View’ hosts Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman remain fast friends: ‘We’ve had so many bad experiences in this industry’

News WWNR -
0
Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are opening up about their close friendship, revealing they are like "salt and pepper" in a new interview.The "View" co-hosts had been friends...
Read more

Adriana Cohen: Questions Democratic debate moderators should’ve asked but didn’t

News WWNR -
0
I watched the fifth Democratic debate in Atlanta so you didn't have to. Here are the questions the liberal MSNBC moderators should've asked but...
Read more

David Bossie: Trump impeachment inquiry is a Democratic hoax to block his reelection with smears

News WWNR -
0
This week – for the first time in American history – a presidential candidate debate and a presidential impeachment hearing were held on...
Read more

Nikki Haley dubbed ‘early frontrunner’ for GOP in 2024, gets apology from Dallas-area GOP: report

News WWNR -
0
Nikki Haley received an apology Thursday from the Dallas County Republican Party, after an emailed invitation for a fundraising event she is scheduled to attend...
Read more

Related Stories

News

‘View’ hosts Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman remain fast friends: ‘We’ve had so many bad experiences in this industry’

WWNR -
0
Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are opening up about their close friendship, revealing they are like "salt and pepper" in a new interview.The "View" co-hosts had been friends...
Read more
News

Adriana Cohen: Questions Democratic debate moderators should’ve asked but didn’t

WWNR -
0
I watched the fifth Democratic debate in Atlanta so you didn't have to. Here are the questions the liberal MSNBC moderators should've asked but...
Read more
News

David Bossie: Trump impeachment inquiry is a Democratic hoax to block his reelection with smears

WWNR -
0
This week – for the first time in American history – a presidential candidate debate and a presidential impeachment hearing were held on...
Read more
News

Nikki Haley dubbed ‘early frontrunner’ for GOP in 2024, gets apology from Dallas-area GOP: report

WWNR -
0
Nikki Haley received an apology Thursday from the Dallas County Republican Party, after an emailed invitation for a fundraising event she is scheduled to attend...
Read more
News

Kansas City-area ICE operation results in 21 arrests

WWNR -
0
A two-day human trafficking and prostitution sting operation in the Kansas City, Mo., area last week led to 21 arrests-- including a suspect police say held a...
Read more
News

President Trump, first lady pay respects to Army officers killed in Afghanistan crash

WWNR -
0
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects Thursday evening to two U.S. Army officers who were killed this week in...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap