Follow live: Astros hope Verlander can help even series

Recent Articles
Support for impeachment inquiry reaches new high: poll
A new national poll by Quinnipiac University indicates that 55 percent of registered voters support the House Democrats' impeachment investigation into President Trump,...
Disney’s Bob Iger refuses to weigh in on China: Can’t ‘harm our company’
Disney CEO Bob Iger is staying silent on China following the controversy swirling in the NBA, saying he doesn't want to take a position that would "harm...
Ox, Keita illustrate Liverpool now have strength, options aplenty in midfield
GENK, Belgium -- In the aftermath of Liverpool's 2018 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev, Jurgen Klopp was in his Formby...
Trump allies push back on ‘quid pro quo,’ say envoy testified Ukraine initially unaware of aid holdup
President Trump and allies in Congress pushed back against damaging revelations from diplomat Bill Taylor’s Tuesday testimony -- in which the Ukraine envoy said the...
