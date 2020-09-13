Follow live: Patriots host Dolphins in AFC East matchup

null
Owens says he’s running for Congress because young people ‘do not have a chance’ with Democrats in power
Retired NFL player Burgess Owens explained why he is running for Utah's 4th Congressional District, arguing that "the young people that I’ve been trying to fight for...
Victor Davis Hanson: Turkey vs. Greece – here’s why this centuries-old rivalry matters now
Almost daily, Greek and Turkish aircraft and ships fight mock battles over disputed oil and gas rights in the eastern Mediterranean.Since the loss...
Northrop Grumman: One Of The Best Defensive Plays In The Market Right Now
Northrop Grumman: One Of The Best Defensive Plays In The Market Right Now
Malik Obama disappointed in the president, voting for Trump
President Obama's half-brother sounds off on 'Hannity' source
GOP rally for St. Louis gun couple KO’d by Pennsylvania town
A Pennsylvania town has nixed a local GOP group’s plan for a rally this week with Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who made...
Giuliani’s son considering NYC mayoral bid: report
The son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani may be following in his father's footsteps, telling the New York Post that he...