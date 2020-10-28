null
Follow live: Ronaldo-less Juventus clash with Messi, Barcelona
Trump administration considers early biometric screening for visa seekers
WASHINGTON – The White House is developing a plan to create a new biometric database that prospective immigrants or visitors would need to...
Russian hackers are going after everything, from elections to industrial systems
Russia is a relentless, increasingly malicious hacker of everything American, recent threats show.Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned a Russian government research...
Putin orders national mask mandate in Russia as coronavirus spikes in second wave
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered a nationwide mask mandate as a second wave of coronavirus cases put the country’s medical system...
Election 2020 polling average shows Biden leading Trump nationally with just days left
Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to lead President Trump in national polling, although the race has tightened to a seven-point lead for Biden, down...
Sen. Dick Durbin: I’m voting for Joe Biden because America needs him as president
There’s no doubt you’ve heard this before, but 2020 really is the most impactful election of our lifetimes. Our country is in the...
‘Gold Rush’ star Rick Ness talks mining during a pandemic: ‘I had one goal in mind and that was redemption’
EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ness was eager to search for gold, even during a global pandemic.While the coronavirus shut down the world in March and...