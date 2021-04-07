For Its 59th Season, Beckley’s Exhibition Coal Mine Is Headed Back Underground.

By Warren Ellison

One of Beckley’s most popular attractions kicked off its 59th season on Tuesday. Beckley’s Exhibition Coal Mine brings thousands of visitors to the New River Park every year to learn about Appalachia’s coal mining heritage. Last year, the mine was only open for a few short months due to the covid-19 pandemic. This year, underground tours of the mine have resumed. Everyone is expected to follow social distancing requirements and face masks are required for all visitors 10 and older. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no school tours this year.

In addition to the underground tours, visitors can also explore the restored buildings of the Coal Camp and the Mountain Homestead. The Rahall Company Store and Museum features a number of exhibits showcasing the history of the mining industry. The Mine Gift Shop is stocked with coal figurines and other souvenirs, West Virginia crafts and their famous fresh made fudge. Just a few steps away, the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia is open ear round and hosts the exhibition Thomas & Friends: Explore The Rails.

The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum are located in the New River Park. Hours are Tuesdays thru Saturdays from 10:00am to 5:00pm. For more information on rates and tours check the website at www.beckley.org and click on the Exhibition Coal Mine or the Youth Museum link, or call 304-256-1747.

