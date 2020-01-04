50.3 F
Beckley
Saturday, January 4, 2020 9:17am

Former Bengahzi team member: Susan Rice comments on Soleimani ‘typical tactics’ from Dems

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s comments accusing the Trump administration of “misrepresenting the facts” about the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani are “typical tactics” from Democrats, former U.S. Marine and Benghazi Annex Security team member Mark Geist said Saturday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends: Weekend” with host Pete Hegseth, Geist said that Rice “pretty much has zero integrity in my book.”

Rice told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Friday that she couldn’t trust the Trump administration to tell the truth.

“This administration sadly, tragically, has a record of almost-daily misrepresenting the facts — telling falsehoods about issues big and very small. So, it’s hard to have confidence on the face at their representation,” she said.

SUSAN RICE SAYS OBAMA ADMINISTRATION ‘DIDN’T HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY’ TO KILL SOLEIMANI

Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed by a targeted drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in an operation ordered by President Trump. The strike came slightly more than two months after another U.S.-led strike resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“It’s typical tactics from the Democrats,” Geist said. “They’re going to bring out their standard bearer, just like they did in Benghazi.”

Geist said that Blitzer was “letting her skate” one more time talking about “integrity.”

In a separate interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Rice said that had the Obama administration “been presented such an opportunity, what we would have done is weigh very carefully and very deliberately the risks versus the potential rewards.”

“So, if in fact the administration can be believed that there was indeed strong intelligence of an imminent threat against the United States that’s being carried out by Soleimani and related militia then the question becomes [was] there more than one way to address that threat?” she asked Maddow. “Was the only way to deal with it to kill Soleimani? Certainly, given his history and track record, he deserves his just rewards but the question is does that serve our interests? Does that make us more secure?”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“First off, I mean, when has a protest ever occurred at night and, I mean, most protests they don’t typically bring AK-47s, bell-fed machine guns, and RPGs. That’s somebody planning an attack and they knew it,” Geist told Hegseth.

“They knew it when she went out on the speaking circuit on Sunday,” he continued. “But, instead of telling the truth she wanted to tell lies because she had to say what the administration — at the time — wanted.”

“If President Trump had been in office during Benghazi, we wouldn’t have lost four Americans,” he concluded.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Former Bengahzi team member: Susan Rice comments on Soleimani ‘typical tactics’ from Dems

News WWNR -
0
Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice's comments accusing the Trump administration of "misrepresenting the facts" about the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani...
Read more

Jared Kushner, Ronna McDaniel to headline Trump donor ‘thank you’ event after huge 2020 cash haul

News WWNR -
0
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will reportedly headline a donor "thank you" event to celebrate the...
Read more

Soleimani funeral procession in Baghdad draws thousands of mourners

News WWNR -
0
BAGHDAD — Thousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top general and militant leaders killed in a U.S....
Read more

Maxine Waters’ phone call with ‘Greta Thunberg’ was apparently the work of Russian pranksters

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., appeared to have been tricked by Russian pranksters into thinking she was speaking on the phone with Greta Thunberg...
Read more

Europe helps secure release of 11 North Korean defectors held in Vietnam activists

News WWNR -
0
SEOUL (Reuters) - A group of 11 North Koreans who were detained in Vietnam while seeking to defect to South Korea have been...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jared Kushner, Ronna McDaniel to headline Trump donor ‘thank you’ event after huge 2020 cash haul

WWNR -
0
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will reportedly headline a donor "thank you" event to celebrate the...
Read more
News

Soleimani funeral procession in Baghdad draws thousands of mourners

WWNR -
0
BAGHDAD — Thousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top general and militant leaders killed in a U.S....
Read more
News

Maxine Waters’ phone call with ‘Greta Thunberg’ was apparently the work of Russian pranksters

WWNR -
0
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., appeared to have been tricked by Russian pranksters into thinking she was speaking on the phone with Greta Thunberg...
Read more
News

Europe helps secure release of 11 North Korean defectors held in Vietnam activists

WWNR -
0
SEOUL (Reuters) - A group of 11 North Koreans who were detained in Vietnam while seeking to defect to South Korea have been...
Read more
News

Trump tells evangelical rally he will put prayer in schools

WWNR -
0
MIAMI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his Democratic opponents would tear down crosses and pledged to bring prayer to...
Read more
News

Sen. Chris Murphy condemns Soleimani airstrike days after claiming ‘no one fears’ US during embassy assault

WWNR -
0
<br>President Trump speaks after the U.S killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., criticized  President Trump's order that led to the death of Iranian...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap