44.2 F
Beckley
Monday, December 21, 2020 2:44pm

Former DOJ lawyer apologizes for not doing more to resist Trump

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A former Justice Department attorney who worked for the Office of Legal Counsel wrote an op-ed for The New York Times in which she offered an apology for not taking a stronger stance against President Trump.

Erica Newland, who joined the DOJ under the Obama administration after serving as a clerk for D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland, said that her job “was to tailor the administration’s executive actions to make them lawful,” but that she eventually worried that by helping Trump’s orders get court approval, she was “doing more harm than good.” Newland, who left in 2018, now regrets that she and others did not do more to fight against Trump when they had the chance.

BARR SAYS HE HAS ‘NO PLAN’ TO APPOINT ELECTION, HUNTER BIDEN SPECIAL COUNSELS

“Watching the Trump campaign’s attacks on the election results, I now see what might have happened if, rather than nip and tuck the Trump agenda, responsible Justice Department attorneys had collectively — ethically, lawfully — refused to participate in President Trump’s systematic attacks on our democracy from the beginning,” Newland wrote. “The attacks would have failed.”

Newland claimed that if she and her colleagues had refused to work with the Trump administration to accomplish its goals, the White House would have been left to rely on “second-rate lawyers ” like the ones currently representing Trump’s campaign.

In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo President Trump listens during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo President Trump listens during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

“Had that happened,” Newland said, “judges would have likely dismantled the Trump facade from the beginning, stopping the momentum of his ugliest and most destructive efforts and bringing much-needed accountability early in his presidency.”

BARR: DOJ YET TO FIND WIDESPREAD VOTER FRAUD THAT COULD HAVE CHANGED 2020 ELECTION RESULTS

Newland claims that she and her colleagues were complicit in Trump’s agenda just by working in the administration, even if they were trying to temper his actions.

“No matter how much any one of us pushed back from within, we did so as members of a professional class of government lawyers who enabled an assault on our democracy — an assault that nearly ended it,” she continued. “We owe the country our honesty about that and about what we saw. We owe apologies. I offer mine here.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to the Justice Department for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Now, Newland works against the Trump administration as counsel for Protect Democracy, an organization that says its creation in 2017 was meant “to prevent American democracy from declining into a more authoritarian form of government.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Former DOJ lawyer apologizes for not doing more to resist Trump

News WWNR -
0
A former Justice Department attorney who worked for the Office of Legal Counsel wrote an op-ed for The New York Times in which...
Read more

European regulator endorses Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, paving way for approval

News WWNR -
0
Europe’s regulatory agency endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Monday, clearing the way for the jab to potentially be distributed and administered within a...
Read more

Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from US Capitol

News WWNR -
0
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced early Monday morning that overnight his state removed a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the U.S....
Read more

UK to hold emergency meeting amid new coronavirus strain as more countries close borders to Britain

News WWNR -
0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later Monday after France closed its borders to...
Read more

Left out of bowl mix for now, all the Army Black Knights and coach Jeff Monken ‘want is a chance to play’ after memorable...

News WWNR -
0
Army football coach Jeff Monken woke up early Sunday, anxious to find out who his team would face in a bowl game.The Black...
Read more

Related Stories

News

European regulator endorses Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, paving way for approval

WWNR -
0
Europe’s regulatory agency endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Monday, clearing the way for the jab to potentially be distributed and administered within a...
Read more
News

Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from US Capitol

WWNR -
0
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced early Monday morning that overnight his state removed a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the U.S....
Read more
News

UK to hold emergency meeting amid new coronavirus strain as more countries close borders to Britain

WWNR -
0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later Monday after France closed its borders to...
Read more
News

Left out of bowl mix for now, all the Army Black Knights and coach Jeff Monken ‘want is a chance to play’ after memorable...

WWNR -
0
Army football coach Jeff Monken woke up early Sunday, anxious to find out who his team would face in a bowl game.The Black...
Read more
News

Liz Peek: Trump’s four years – productive, contentious, energetic and … fun. Let’s review 

WWNR -
0
It is hard to imagine that President Trump will soon leave office. His presidency has been so big, so full of energy and purpose, that it seems...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Trump campaign files appeal to Supreme Court over Penn. election

WWNR -
0
President Trump’s campaign team on Sunday filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to reverse several cases by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to change the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap