52.1 F
Beckley
Sunday, February 16, 2020 3:53pm

Former DOJ officials call on U.S. Attorney General Barr to resign

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr arrives prior to U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement about his acquittal on impeachment charges by the U.S. Senate in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – More than 1,000 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a longtime adviser of President Donald Trump.

The former officials, who served under both Republican and Democratic administrations, criticized Barr, the country’s top law enforcement officer, for overruling his own prosecutors in a case that has prompted accusations that the Trump administration is weakening the rule of law.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department abandoned prosecutors’ initial recommendation to give the veteran Republican operative Roger Stone seven to nine years in prison after he was found guilty in November of seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering, prompting all four prosecutors to quit the case.

“It is unheard of for the Department’s top leaders to overrule line prosecutors, who are following established policies, in order to give preferential treatment to a close associate of the President, as Attorney General Barr did in the Stone case,” said the letter, published on the website Medium.

“Those actions, and the damage they have done to the Department of Justice’s reputation for integrity and the rule of law, require Mr. Barr to resign,” the letter said.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump had heavily criticized the original sentencing request for Stone and the Justice Department subsequently abandoned it, instead deciding to make no formal sentencing recommendation.

Democrats blasted the department’s shift in the high-profile case involving Stone, whose friendship with Trump dates back decades. Stone’s trial arose from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed extensive Russian interference in the 2016 election to benefit Trump’s candidacy.

Barr said on Thursday in an interview with broadcaster ABC that Trump’s criticism of those involved in the Stone case “make it impossible for me to do my job.”

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Former DOJ officials call on U.S. Attorney General Barr to resign

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr arrives prior to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about his acquittal on impeachment charges by the...
Read more

UFC Fight Night – Should Jon Jones be next for Jan Blachowicz?

News WWNR -
0
Polish light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz needed a signature win at UFC Fight Night on Saturday at the Santa Ana Center in Rio Rancho,...
Read more

Biden calls out Sanders after supporters reportedly targeted union: ‘Find out who the hell they are’

News WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden called out 2020 presidential rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after the Culinary Union complained that Sanders’ supporters “viciously...
Read more

Cal Thomas: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos doubles down on reforms

News WWNR -
0
I recently interviewed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos who claimed the president’s proposed $4.8 trillion budget includes “a significant step toward returning flexibility...
Read more

Alvin Townley: Could Bloomberg’s Eagle Scout creds be his key to clinching the Dem presidential nomination?

News WWNR -
0
In the Boston suburb of Medford, a Jewish kid from a Russian immigrant family joined an otherwise all-Baptist Boy Scout troop. His middle-class...
Read more

Related Stories

News

UFC Fight Night – Should Jon Jones be next for Jan Blachowicz?

WWNR -
0
Polish light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz needed a signature win at UFC Fight Night on Saturday at the Santa Ana Center in Rio Rancho,...
Read more
News

Biden calls out Sanders after supporters reportedly targeted union: ‘Find out who the hell they are’

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden called out 2020 presidential rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after the Culinary Union complained that Sanders’ supporters “viciously...
Read more
News

Cal Thomas: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos doubles down on reforms

WWNR -
0
I recently interviewed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos who claimed the president’s proposed $4.8 trillion budget includes “a significant step toward returning flexibility...
Read more
News

Alvin Townley: Could Bloomberg’s Eagle Scout creds be his key to clinching the Dem presidential nomination?

WWNR -
0
In the Boston suburb of Medford, a Jewish kid from a Russian immigrant family joined an otherwise all-Baptist Boy Scout troop. His middle-class...
Read more
News

Tulsi Gabbard blames near ‘total corporate media blackout’ for faltering campaign

WWNR -
0
A lack of media attention on her presidential campaign contributed to her disappointing results in Iowa and New Hampshire voting, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard,...
Read more
News

China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on ship

WWNR -
0
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday and a health official said intense efforts to stop...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap