Former Fayette Principal Accused of theft in Raleigh County



BECKLEY, W.Va. — Former Oak Hill Middle School principal Chad Quesenberry is facing a new round of criminal charges in Raleigh County after investigators say he took money from customers while working as an equipment salesman and altered transaction records to hide the missing funds.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County Magistrate Court, Quesenberry is charged with 12 counts of embezzlement, 12 counts of forgery, computer fraud, and fraudulent schemes. A magistrate found probable cause, and warrants have been issued.

The case centers on Quesenberry’s employment at Bridgeport Equipment in Beckley, where investigators allege he took portions of customer payments between February 14 and July 18, 2026, then altered computer records and electronic signatures to conceal the discrepancies. The complaint identifies 12 transactions totaling $7,273.94, with individual amounts ranging from $100 to more than $2,000.

Investigators say the issue surfaced when a customer questioned a tractor purchase and trade‑in. The customer reported paying a $5,000 down payment, while paperwork reflected only $4,000. Quesenberry allegedly admitted taking the missing $1,000, citing financial problems, and later repaid $2,900 after providing a list of additional affected customers.

The complaint further alleges Quesenberry accessed the company’s computer system after transactions were completed, changed amounts, and applied or recreated customers’ electronic signatures without authorization.

This Raleigh County case comes nearly a year after Quesenberry was arrested in Fayette County in October 2025 in a separate investigation tied to his time as principal of Oak Hill Middle School. In that case, he was accused of falsifying financial records, misusing a school purchasing card, and mishandling thousands of dollars collected through fundraisers and school activities.

Quesenberry was released on bond in the Fayette County case and now faces additional charges as the Raleigh County investigation continues.