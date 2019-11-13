Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick has told supporters he
will join the Democratic race and run for president, media outlets
including the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Source link
Recent Articles
Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick joining race for White House: reports
Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick has told supporters he will join the Democratic race and run for president, media outlets including the New York Times...
Nikki Haley frustrated by Democrats’ impeachment inquiry: ‘Let the people decide’ in 2020
House Democrats should let the American people decide what they think about the impeachment inquiry during the 2020 election, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley...
Impeachment hearing: Taylor claims staffer overheard Trump asking about ‘investigations’
Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified on Wednesday that a staff member recently told him that they overheard a phone conversation...
Democrats and Republicans present dueling narratives in Trump impeachment hearings
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican lawmakers presented dueling narratives on Wednesday as the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump went public...
Hall of Famer Mike Piazza agrees to manage Italian baseball team
Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza has agreed to manage the Italian baseball team, he announced in a tweet Wednesday.Piazza said he will...
Related Stories
News
Nikki Haley frustrated by Democrats’ impeachment inquiry: ‘Let the people decide’ in 2020
House Democrats should let the American people decide what they think about the impeachment inquiry during the 2020 election, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley...
News
Impeachment hearing: Taylor claims staffer overheard Trump asking about ‘investigations’
Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified on Wednesday that a staff member recently told him that they overheard a phone conversation...
News
Democrats and Republicans present dueling narratives in Trump impeachment hearings
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican lawmakers presented dueling narratives on Wednesday as the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump went public...
News
Hall of Famer Mike Piazza agrees to manage Italian baseball team
Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza has agreed to manage the Italian baseball team, he announced in a tweet Wednesday.Piazza said he will...
News
Gregg Jarrett on impeachment hearings: Presumption of Ukraine quid pro quo is ‘junk,’ not evidence
The presumption of a quid pro quo is junk and not evidence that would hold up in court, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said...
News
Giuliani breaks down Trump's 2020 rivals, reacts to Epstein arrest
Which 2020 Democrat is the Trump campaign most concerned about? Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani weighs in on 'The Ingraham Angle.' #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews FOX News operates...