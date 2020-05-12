50.8 F
Former NBA guard Mo Williams named Alabama State head coach

By WWNR
Alabama State named former NBA point guard Mo Williams as its head coach Tuesday.

“It’s a great day to be a Hornet,” Williams said. “I am extremely excited to become part of the family, and I am looking forward to the challenge. Go Hornets!”

Williams, 37, spent 13 years as an NBA player with the Jazz, Bucks, Cavaliers, Clippers, Trail Blazers, Timberwolves and Hornets. He was an All-Star with the Cavs during the 2008-09 season.

His last season in the NBA was 2015-16, when he returned to Cleveland and was part of the Cavs team that beat the Warriors in seven games to win the NBA Finals.

For the past two seasons, Williams has been an assistant under Mark Gottfried at California State University at Northridge. Williams played for Gottfried at Alabama, where he was SEC Freshman of the Year in 2002.

“We are excited about the direction of our men’s basketball program as we moved forward into this new era,” Alabama State athletic director Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “Mo Williams checked the boxes that we were looking for in the next head coach of Alabama State men’s basketball, and his passion and leadership speak volumes. He is no stranger to the South, having played high school basketball in Mississippi and college basketball in Alabama.

“I want to thank the committee for all of their hard work during this process, as they vetted many qualified applicants for the position. Over the last few weeks and during this national pandemic, they took time away from their daily schedules to find the right fit for Alabama State men’s basketball.”





