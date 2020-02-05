Patrick Moore, former Greenpeace Canada president, and WeatherBell.com chief meteorologist Joes Bastardi discuss the faults in the Democrats’ Green New Deal.
source
Patrick Moore, former Greenpeace Canada president, and WeatherBell.com chief meteorologist Joes Bastardi discuss the faults in the Democrats’ Green New Deal.
Recent Articles
Jonathan Turley says ‘partisan troll’ Nancy Pelosi needs to apologize or step down as House Speaker
Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley blasted “partisan troll” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday for tearing up President Trump’s State of the Union speech, calling...
Shipping Market Update With VesselsValue (Podcast) – Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA)
Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms: On 17 January, Value Investor's Edge Live hosted Adrian...
Former president of Greenpeace Canada blasts Green New Deal
Patrick Moore, former Greenpeace Canada president, and WeatherBell.com chief meteorologist Joes Bastardi discuss the faults in the Democrats' Green New Deal. source
John Mellencamp backs Mike Bloomberg, snubs fellow Hoosier Pete Buttigieg
Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter John Mellencamp announced his endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.The singer, who also co-founded Farm Aid, stars in...
Wendy’s launching new breakfast options in March, announces news by trying to troll McDonald’s
Wendy’s has announced that it will be expanding its breakfast menu to include...
Related Stories
News
Jonathan Turley says ‘partisan troll’ Nancy Pelosi needs to apologize or step down as House Speaker
Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley blasted “partisan troll” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday for tearing up President Trump’s State of the Union speech, calling...
Money
Shipping Market Update With VesselsValue (Podcast) – Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA)
Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms: On 17 January, Value Investor's Edge Live hosted Adrian...
News
John Mellencamp backs Mike Bloomberg, snubs fellow Hoosier Pete Buttigieg
Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter John Mellencamp announced his endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.The singer, who also co-founded Farm Aid, stars in...
News
Wendy’s launching new breakfast options in March, announces news by trying to troll McDonald’s
Wendy’s has announced that it will be expanding its breakfast menu to include...
News
Pelosi tears up Trump’s speech in stunning State of the Union scene
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Trump's s...
News
Wilted flowers, empty cafes: China’s small businesses bear coronavirus costs
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - What is worrying Rao Yong more than the daily news updates of a virus outbreak gripping China is that he...