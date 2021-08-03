Former Richwood Mayor Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge

CHARLESTON, WV- (WWNR) –State Auditor John B. McCuskey has announced a plea of guilty to a felony
information by Robert Henry Baber, 70, following a several-year investigation. As part of a plea
agreement to not pursue other felony charges, Baber was charged with defrauding the City of Richwood
of $2,443.54 of money he was not entitled to receive.
“Without the undaunted pursuit by the law enforcement agencies involved in this case, there would be
no accountability for the financial crimes committed to Richwood,” said Auditor McCuskey. “The plea
today from Bob Henry Baber serves as a reminder that the State will not give up on pursuing fraud when
we find it. Thanks to the Nicholas County Prosecutor and our partners at the U.S. Department of
Homeland Security – Office of the Inspector General (DHS-OIG) for never giving up, and we look forward
to seeing more state level prosecutions in the future.”
This court action follows a several-year investigation by the State Auditor, Nicholas County Prosecuting
Attorney, West Virginia State Police, along with law enforcement partners at DHS-OIG into the illicit
activities affecting the City of Richwood from derailed federal disaster relief funds. From 2016 to 2018,
the audit and criminal investigation determined more than $3.1 million of federal funds were received by
the City, comingled by the actions of city officials, and a portion was diverted to personal use.
In his allocution, Baber stated, “I have profoundly disappointed the people of Richwood, Nicholas County,
the State of West Virginia, my family, and my friends. I regret my actions from the bottom of my heart. I
have had years to ponder my mistakes. It has been painful to reflect on the selfishness that compelled me
to seek recompense that was not due me. But however painful it has been to me, pales in comparison to
the pain it has caused and to the damage ultimately done to both Richwood’s reputation as a town and to
its recovery from the flood. It was a terrible lapse of judgement to press for payment for volunteer flood
recovery work performed before I was sworn in as Mayor. I clearly and unequivocally recognize it was
illegal, wrong, and unethical. I pressured Clerk Abby McClung to write the check in the amount of
$2,443.64.”
Baber is scheduled to be sentenced by Nicholas County Circuit Judge Stephen O. Callahan on October 12,
2021, at 1:30 pm. Baber faces 1 to 10 years in the penitentiary. He also will be required to repay
restitution to the City of Richwood in an amount to be determined by the Court. He also could be
required to pay the full costs of the forensic audit performed by the State Auditor.
Acting Nicholas County Prosecutor Paul Williams, Assistant Prosecutor Mike Cox, along with Special
Prosecuting Attorney Steve Connolly are handling the prosecution of this case. State Police Lieutenant B.
Mankins, State Auditor’s Fraud Unit Assistant Directors Bryan Whitley and John Jones, along with agents
from the DHS-OIG assisted with the investigation.