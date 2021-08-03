Former Richwood Mayor Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge



CHARLESTON, WV- (WWNR) –State Auditor John B. McCuskey has announced a plea of guilty to a felony

information by Robert Henry Baber, 70, following a several-year investigation. As part of a plea

agreement to not pursue other felony charges, Baber was charged with defrauding the City of Richwood

of $2,443.54 of money he was not entitled to receive.



“Without the undaunted pursuit by the law enforcement agencies involved in this case, there would be

no accountability for the financial crimes committed to Richwood,” said Auditor McCuskey. “The plea

today from Bob Henry Baber serves as a reminder that the State will not give up on pursuing fraud when

we find it. Thanks to the Nicholas County Prosecutor and our partners at the U.S. Department of

Homeland Security – Office of the Inspector General (DHS-OIG) for never giving up, and we look forward

to seeing more state level prosecutions in the future.”



This court action follows a several-year investigation by the State Auditor, Nicholas County Prosecuting

Attorney, West Virginia State Police, along with law enforcement partners at DHS-OIG into the illicit

activities affecting the City of Richwood from derailed federal disaster relief funds. From 2016 to 2018,

the audit and criminal investigation determined more than $3.1 million of federal funds were received by

the City, comingled by the actions of city officials, and a portion was diverted to personal use.

In his allocution, Baber stated, “I have profoundly disappointed the people of Richwood, Nicholas County,

the State of West Virginia, my family, and my friends. I regret my actions from the bottom of my heart. I

have had years to ponder my mistakes. It has been painful to reflect on the selfishness that compelled me

to seek recompense that was not due me. But however painful it has been to me, pales in comparison to

the pain it has caused and to the damage ultimately done to both Richwood’s reputation as a town and to

its recovery from the flood. It was a terrible lapse of judgement to press for payment for volunteer flood

recovery work performed before I was sworn in as Mayor. I clearly and unequivocally recognize it was

illegal, wrong, and unethical. I pressured Clerk Abby McClung to write the check in the amount of

$2,443.64.”



Baber is scheduled to be sentenced by Nicholas County Circuit Judge Stephen O. Callahan on October 12,

2021, at 1:30 pm. Baber faces 1 to 10 years in the penitentiary. He also will be required to repay

restitution to the City of Richwood in an amount to be determined by the Court. He also could be

required to pay the full costs of the forensic audit performed by the State Auditor.



Acting Nicholas County Prosecutor Paul Williams, Assistant Prosecutor Mike Cox, along with Special

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Connolly are handling the prosecution of this case. State Police Lieutenant B.

Mankins, State Auditor’s Fraud Unit Assistant Directors Bryan Whitley and John Jones, along with agents

from the DHS-OIG assisted with the investigation.