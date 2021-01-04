Former San Diego mayor signs petition to recall Gov. Newsom: ‘We need a change now’

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who has said he is seriously considering challenging California Gov. Gavin Newsom in next year’s election, told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that change was needed, pointing to “a growing frustration throughout California.”

Faulconer has signed a petition for the governor’s recall. It states that Newsom “has failed Californians,” citing unaffordable housing, record homelessness, rising crime, failing schools, exploding pension debt and a locked down population among other reasons as to why he “must go.”

According to a news release, the campaign to recall Newsom has garnered more than 911,000 signatures as of Monday, Dec. 28, “reaching the 60% milestone to remove the controversial leader.”

“It’s a new year. We need a new governor,” Faulconer tweeted on Saturday. “Jobs are leaving, homelessness is skyrocketing, and the state can’t even issue unemployment checks to people struggling right now to get by.”

He then encouraged other Californians to join him in signing the recall petition, writing, “California is better than this.”

Faulconer, a Republican, stressed the need for new leadership in the state on Monday.

“When we look at what hasn’t been happening from the governor’s office, the conflicting rules and regulations in terms of COVID, the hypocrisy, all of the other issues that have also been ignored here in California in terms of homelessness skyrocketing, our schools still aren’t open, this is frustration across the board,” Faulconer said.

He noted that Democrats, Republicans and independents “understand we need a change at the top in California.”

Last month, Newsom announced the most restrictive order since he imposed the country’s first statewide stay-at-home rule in March. Since Dec. 6, much of Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley have been placed under a sweeping new lockdown in an urgent attempt to slow the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.

The new measures include the closures of all bars, hair salons, barbershops, casinos and indoor and outdoor playgrounds.

“You have to protect lives. We also have to protect livelihoods and that is a message that has been lost, unfortunately on this governor,” Faulconer said.

“We want to keep those numbers down, but we got to keep our economy moving as well,” he added.

“The fact that we have so many businesses shut in California, the fact that our schools aren’t open, I think that is why you’re seeing a growing number of Californians saying, ‘Enough. It’s time for a change.’”

Faulconer also said on Monday that he would “absolutely” run for governor if Newsom was recalled. He said he has been “very vocal” about the need for a leadership change at the top and added that “we’re opening an exploratory committee today.”

“We need a change in California and we need a change now,” Faulconer stressed.

In November, fed up with the California governor’s coronavirus policies, Faulconer first said he was “seriously considering” running for governor against Newsom, Politico reported. He reiterated he was giving the idea “serious consideration” on “America’s Newsroom” later that month.

Newsom is up for reelection in 2022. Faulconer, a moderate Republican, did not run for reelection in 2020.

A spokesperson with Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.