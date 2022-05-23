Former Town of Man Utility Clerk Convicted of Falsifying Accounts



CHARLESTON, W.Va.—Yesterday, Circuit Judge Eric O’Briant sentenced a former utility

clerk for the Town of Man. Sherry Sansom, 51, of Accoville, formerly entered her guilty plea

to an Information charging her with falsifying accounts as it related to stealing over six figures

from utility deposits she collected but failed to deposit in the Town’s bank account. Sansom was

sentenced to 1-10 years in the penitentiary, which was suspended for 7 years of supervised

probation. Sansom was also ordered to repay the Town of Man restitution of $166,096.79.

The State Auditor’s office was appointed Special Prosecutor by the Circuit Court to handle

several matters involving potential fraud in Logan County. The Auditor’s prosecution

team received this case from work performed by the state’s Commission on Special

Investigations and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District. The case evidence showed

Sansom immediately accepted responsibility for her actions when confronted by investigators.

Accounting of the deposits demonstrated the total loss to the Town over a 5-year period to be the

ordered restitution amount.

As part of her allocution to the Court, Sansom expressed remorse and blamed her heavy use

of prescription painkillers as fueling her actions. “I lived half my life in addiction,” Sansom said.

“I will not go back to that life again. I’m not that person anymore and I’m sorry.” Sansom’s

Attorney, Tim DiPiero, in asking for probation, noted that his client had taken it upon herself to

enter rehabilitation when her crimes were discovered more than 5 years ago.

State Auditor John B. McCuskey is grateful for the interagency cooperation that led to obtaining

this conviction. “This is a great example of our office working with the legislature’s

investigative arm, and federal and state prosecutors, to obtain convictions on cases which might

otherwise fall through the cracks,” McCuskey said. “We take no joy in these prosecutions, but

we’re committed to keeping the use and mis-use of public funds transparent, and in so doing we

hope this incident serves as a deterrent to anyone planning such a scheme.”

If anyone knows of any fraud against the state, county or local government, they should call

(833) WV-FRAUD or file an anonymous online report at www.wvsao.gov.