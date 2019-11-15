40.8 F
Former Ukraine ambassador says she has no information of bribes or criminal activity involving Trump

During Friday’s public hearings, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified that she had no information regarding criminal activity or bribes that President Trump would have been involved with, prompting Republicans to once again criticize the impeachment inquiry.

“I would now feel compelled to ask you, Madam Ambassador, as you sit her before us, very simply and directly, do you have any information regarding the president of the United States accepting any bribes?” Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah., asked.

TRUMP ATTACKS MARIE YOVANOVITCH DURING IMPEACHMENT HEARING, SAYS EVERYWHERE SHE WENT ‘TURNED BAD’

“No,” Yovanavitch said.

“Do you have any information regarding any criminal activity that the president of the United States has been involved with at all?” Stewart asked.

“No,” Yovanavitch said.

Stewart thanked Yovanvitch before predicting that public support for impeachment would decrease after the hearings.

“The American people know this is nonsense,” Stewart said. “The American people know this is unfair.”

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., reacted to the exchange on Twitter, saying that Democrats had “no case.”

“The Democrats second day impeachment witness, Ambassador Yovanovitch, has no information on any of the relevant questions,” Meadows tweeted. “They have no case. This is not serious.”

Earlier in the hearing, Yovanovitch, a career diplomat who has served both Republican and Democratic presidents, relayed in detail her story of being suddenly recalled by Trump in May, saying she believes Giuliani played a key role in telling people she was not sufficiently supportive of the president.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.



