37.3 F
Beckley
Saturday, January 25, 2020 8:13am

Former US Rep. Pete Stark, California Dem who helped draft ObamaCare legislation, dies at 88

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former U.S. Rep. Pete Stark, an outspoken progressive California Democrat who was an anti-war activist, died at his home in Maryland on Friday at age 88, his family said.

During his 40-year career, Stark left a lasting impact on health care, helping to create COBRA, which allows people to keep getting health insurance for a period of time after leaving a job and he helped draft the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“Today, America has lost a champion of the people and a leader of great integrity, moral courage and compassion,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said. “Congressman Pete Stark was a master legislator who used his gavel to give a voice to the voiceless, and he will be deeply missed by Congress, Californians and all Americans.”

ELIJAH CUMMINGS DEAD AT 68

Stark drew criticism from Republicans over the years — not only for his political stands but also for some of his comments. He once called former U.S. Rep. Nancy Johnson, R-Conn., “a whore for the insurance industry” who acquired information through “pillow talk,” and once claimed GOP lawmakers approved sending U.S. troops to Iraq so they could “get their heads blown off for the president’s amusement,” Politico reported.

Stark started his career as a banker where he gave free child care to his employees before running for Congress in the San Francisco area’s East Bay in 1972.

“Pete Stark gave the East Bay decades of public service as a voice in Congress for working people,” U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who won Stark’s seat in 2012, tweeted. “His knowledge of policy, particularly health care, & his opposition to unnecessary wars demonstrated his deep care and spirit. Our community mourns his loss.”

“Pete Stark was a giant,” Rep. Ro Khanna, who represents California’s nearby 17th Congressional District, tweeted. “He opposed the Vietnam and Iraq wars. He was for single payer before it was popular. He was a friend and mentor and helped build the progressive movement, even when it was lonely.”

Stark is also remembered for his “persistent” work for LGBTQ rights, foster children and paid family leave.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He leaves behind his wife Deborah Roderick Stark, seven children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, The Chronicle reported.



Source link

Recent Articles

Former US Rep. Pete Stark, California Dem who helped draft ObamaCare legislation, dies at 88

News WWNR -
0
Former U.S. Rep. Pete Stark, an outspoken progressive California Democrat who was an anti-war activist, died at his home in Maryland on Friday at age 88, his family said.During...
Read more

Brian Lonergan: Immigration is unquestionably a national security issue. We need to start treating it like one

News WWNR -
0
We stand at possibly the most dangerous point in the more than four-decade conflict between the United States and Iran. The Trump administration’s decision...
Read more

VP Mike Pence meets Pope Francis in private audience at Vatican

News WWNR -
0
VATICAN CITY — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, discussing the anti-abortion march in Washington and...
Read more

China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide

News WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 41 from 26 a day earlier as the Lunar...
Read more

Democrats warn at impeachment trial that Trump will abuse his office again if not removed

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic lawmakers concluded their opening arguments in Republican President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate on Friday with...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Brian Lonergan: Immigration is unquestionably a national security issue. We need to start treating it like one

WWNR -
0
We stand at possibly the most dangerous point in the more than four-decade conflict between the United States and Iran. The Trump administration’s decision...
Read more
News

VP Mike Pence meets Pope Francis in private audience at Vatican

WWNR -
0
VATICAN CITY — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, discussing the anti-abortion march in Washington and...
Read more
News

China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide

WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 41 from 26 a day earlier as the Lunar...
Read more
News

Democrats warn at impeachment trial that Trump will abuse his office again if not removed

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic lawmakers concluded their opening arguments in Republican President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate on Friday with...
Read more
News

Athletics’ Mike Fiers declines to discuss whistleblower role

WWNR -
0
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers didn't have any more to say regarding his role as a whistleblower.Fiers declined to answer...
Read more
News

Head on a pike? Republican senators object after Schiff cites impeachment threat

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representative Adam Schiff, making his closing argument in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, seemed to...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap